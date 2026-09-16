Cristiano Ronaldo’s Frustration Boils Over in Humiliating Al Nassr Loss

Cristiano Ronaldo allowed frustration and anger to get the better of him during the heaviest defeat of his Al Nassr career on Tuesday night, lashing out at Al Ain midfielder Matías Palacios.

Al Nassr lost 4–0 in their first match of this season’s AFC Champions League Elite—Ronaldo himself hasn’t lost by that scoreline since Manchester United’s surprise humiliation at the hands of Brentford in the early weeks of the 2022–23 Premier League.

His team was down by three goals when Ronaldo clashed with Palacios deep into the second half. The Al Ain player was covering the Portuguese superstar as Al Nassr attacked, blocking off his attempted run into the box. There was a light hold from Palacios, but Ronaldo responded with what seemed much greater force. He used his elbow to try and free himself and both players went tumbling to the ground. No punishment was dished out.

Bizarrely, it wasn’t even the first time the pair have clashed. A similar incident took place when Al Nassr hammered Al Ain 5–1 in the same competition in November 2024.

Al Ain soon scored the fourth goal that leaves Al Nassr firmly in last place in the western standings of the competition’s league stage. At least for their sake there are seven more matches to come in pursuit a top-eight finish that equates to progression into the knockouts.

Al Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou admitted, “Al Nassr, as a whole, was poor,” but insisted that any blame or responsibility for the loss sits solely at his door.

Ronaldo’s Frustrating Match in Numbers

Only really João Félix, creator of six chances—per FotMob—in Al Nassr colors came away with any pride from this one. Ronaldo tried and tried to get his team into the contest but was routinely shut down.

His five shots were the most of anyone on the field, but three of them were blocked before they could threaten the goal. Another was off target and only one actually tested Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa, who only needed to make three saves to protect his clean sheet. Just three of Ronaldo’s 29 touches in 90 minutes came in the box and he lost the only duel he contested.

Ronaldo Faces Uphill Battle to ‘Complete’ Historic Career

Ronaldo tried even the spectacular to get on the scoresheet. | Hassan al Raisi/Anadolu/Getty Images

Domestic Saudi rivals Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah were also victorious on matchday one. Al Ittihad and reigning Asian champions Al Ahli are among the other strong teams in the competition from Saudi Arabia alone, although both of the latter pair drew their respective first games.

Al Nassr won the Saudi Pro League last season for the first time in the Ronaldo era, but the AFC Champions League Elite has always eluded the club.

Ronaldo, knowing that this is likely his last season before retiring from pro soccer altogether, would surely love to go out on the biggest high by claiming the biggest club trophy that Asia has to offer. He’s already won five similar UEFA Champions League titles in Europe, dating back to 2007–08, but might consider his legacy to be complete if he can guide Al Nassr to continental glory in the same season that he reaches 1,000 career goals.

Three Saudi Pro League goals in the first six matches of 2026–27 has Ronaldo on 979 goals at senior club and international level, meaning 21 more will bring up the four-figure milestone and make him the first player in history to reach that mark officially.

Most of the season is still yet to play, but he will have to up his rate of scoring to get there. It will only be tougher if Al Nassr continue to struggle in the Champions League.