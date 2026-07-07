Cristiano Ronaldo’s Full World Cup Record With Portugal

International soccer’s greatest goalscorer has said farewell to its most illustrious tournament.

The 2026 World Cup was a record-equaling sixth appearance for Cristiano Ronaldo, two decades on from his first-ever outing in the competition. The legendary forward was offered one last opportunity to seal a maiden title for Portugal and write a fitting final chapter in a historic novel.

There would be no fairytale ending for the veteran, however, after he was eliminated at the round of 16 at the hands of Iberian rivals Spain. With tears in his eyes after the full-time whistle, Ronaldo confirmed it was indeed his final show at a World Cup.

A bitter end cannot detract from Ronaldo’s astonishing Portugal legacy, which was partially crafted across his many appearances in FIFA’s flagship competition.

Here’s a full breakdown of Ronaldo’s World Cup career.

2006 World Cup

Ronaldo helped inspire Portugal to the semifinals. | PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Having dazzled two years prior at Euro 2004, during which he managed four goal involvements en route to the final, the buzz around Ronaldo ahead of the 2006 World Cup was palpable.

Ronaldo opened his account at the tournament during the group stage, scoring in Portugal’s 2–0 win over Iran. In the process, he became his country’s youngest-ever goalscorer at the World Cup, but any good-will gathered during his competition debut soon evaporated.

As the Seleção das Quinas marched into the knockout phase, Ronaldo started to steal headlines—and not for the right reasons. Having gone off injured in the round of 16 win over the Netherlands, he returned in time for the quarterfinal with England, and became the pantomime villain with not only his own play acting and diving, but after helping conspire to get Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney sent off.

A wink to the Portugal dugout after Rooney was dismissed for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho was compounded by Ronaldo scoring the winning penalty in the shootout, but there would be heartbreak for him and his compatriots in the semifinal.

Booed throughout by supporters inside the Allianz Arena due to his quarterfinal antics, Ronaldo was unable to help Portugal avoid a narrow 1–0 defeat to France, while also struggling to make his mark during the third-placed playoff defeat to Germany.

2010 World Cup

An early exit for Ronaldo, | LIU JIN/AFP/Getty Images

Portugal had squeezed into the 2010 World Cup via the European play-off round, just about overcoming Bosnia and Herzegovina to avoid an unthinkable absence from the tournament altogether. Carlos Quieroz, who is notorious for his defensive-minded approach, took charge of Ronaldo and Co. in South Africa, but his captain and talisman was unable to single-handedly inspire greatness.

Portugal won just one of its four matches at the tournament, its 7–0 thrashing of North Korea sandwiched in between goalless draws with Côte d’Ivoire and Brazil. Ronaldo scored in the demolition—his first international strike for 16 months after a disappointing qualification campaign—but was unable to add to his tally further as a third blank at the tournament proved costly.

The Seleção das Quinas faced eventual champions Spain in the round of 16, but another toothless attacking display came back to haunt them. Spain edged to a controversial 1–0 victory, David Villa scoring the game’s only goal despite replays showing he was offside.

Ronaldo was named Player of the Match in all three group stage matches and was Portugal’s liveliest performer, but those around him were unable to match his level.

2014 World Cup

Portugal endured a disastrous campaign. | CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Portugal’s 2014 World Cup campaign was brief. Having once again required the playoffs to reach the tournament—Ronaldo scoring all four goals in a 4–2 aggregate win over Sweden—the Iberians struggled to build any momentum heading to Brazil, and ultimately suffered an early exit.

The Seleção das Quinas tumbled out of the group stage after collecting just four points. A chastening 4–1 defeat to eventual champions Germany was followed by a shock 2–2 draw with the USMNT, after which Ronaldo’s goal in the 2–1 finale win over Ghana proved meaningless.

Ronaldo was battling fitness issues ahead of the tournament and there were question marks over whether he would even feature at all. In the end, he powered through the pain, but it still wasn’t good enough to reach the knockout phase.

2018 World Cup

Ronaldo scored his only World Cup hat trick in 2018. | Jonathan NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Portugal arrived at the 2018 World Cup as reigning European champions and were projected to ruffle feathers, especially with Ronaldo having just produced a 44-goal season with Real Madrid. However, this time under the guidance of Fernando Santos, the Seleção das Quinas fell short yet again.

Ronaldo started the tournament on fire, scoring his first-ever World Cup hat trick in the opening match. A penalty, deflected strike and inch-perfect free kick saw Portugal battle to an opening 3–3 draw with neighbor Spain, and Ronaldo was on hand to provide the winning goal against Morocco in the second group stage game.

However, he was then guilty of missing a penalty in the ultimately costly 1–1 draw with Iran, which saw Portugal finish runner-up in its group and proceed to draw the awkward Uruguay in the round of 16. A goalless performance from the skipper was untimely, with the South Americans running out 2–1 victors.

Despite another early elimination, Ronaldo was still named in FIFA’s Dream Team for the tournament courtesy of his group stage displays.

2022 World Cup

Portugal made it to the quarterfinals in 2022. | Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua/Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup was not particularly pleasant for Ronaldo. No longer operating at the highest level for club and country, there were concerns over whether he would prove a help or hindrance for the Seleção das Quinas during a first winter tournament. Rather unsurprisingly, he was selected regardless.

Portugal began the competition with Ronaldo leading the line, the striker scoring from the penalty spot in an opening 3–2 win over Ghana. A victory against Uruguay followed, but Ronaldo’s furious reaction to being substituted in the subsequent defeat to South Korea prompted manager Santos to drop the veteran for the round of 16.

In Ronaldo’s absence, his replacement Gonçalo Ramos scored a hat trick in the 6–1 win over Switzerland, and Santos decided to stick with his Ronaldo-less strategy for the quarterfinal with Morocco. But this time it backfired as the Seleção das Quinas stumbled to a scoreless defeat.

Ronaldo was called upon with 39 minutes remaining against the North Africans, but couldn’t save his country.

2026 World Cup

Ronaldo’s final World Cup ended in tears. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

All eyes were on Ronaldo ahead of his final World Cup. Portugal’s star-studded roster was tipped among the favorites for the trophy, even if longstanding concerns over Ronaldo’s effectiveness at the elite level lingered.

A sour start saw Ronaldo produce an anonymous display in a surprise draw with DR Congo, but he seemed to emphatically silence his doubters in the subsequent match, powering two clinical finishes beyond Uzbekistan in a rousing 5–0 win.

Another tame display against Colombia re-sounded the alarms, which were slightly quietened by a penalty and well-taken offside goal in the dramatic 2–1 round of 32 win over Croatia. Despite getting on the scoresheet, however, Ronaldo had managed just one touch in the opposition box.

Roberto Martínez stuck with Ronaldo, though, and refused to replace him during another unspectacular display in the round of 16 against Spain. A late Mikel Merino goal underscored what a poor decision that was from the Spanish coach as Portugal crashed out.

As far as final World Cup performances go, few have been more forgettable.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Complete World Cup Record

Tournaments Matches Played Goals Assists Best Finish 6 27 11 2 Fourth-place (2006)

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