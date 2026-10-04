Cristiano Ronaldo’s Seven Most Spectacular Tantrums for Club and Country—Ranked

Cristiano Ronaldo will not go gently into that good night. That much is clear.

The 41-year-old superstar’s walkout from the Portugal national team is just the latest example of his absolute refusal to be anything other than the main character in any given situation, with the tail-end of his career pockmarked by a series of increasingly petty (yet entertaining) grievances, sideshows and outbursts.

When Ronaldo does finally hit 1,000 career goals and siuuuuus off into the sunset—shirtless and abs-tensed—we will of course remember the trophies, the leaps, the moments of wonder... But we will also remember the tantrums, for they too are a big part of his gift to soccer.

Ranking Cristiano Ronaldo’s Biggest Meltdowns

7. Serbia Goal Not Given (March, 2021)

Nothing to siuuu here. | pedja milosavljevic/AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldo thought he’d won a tight World Cup qualifier against Serbia deep in stoppage time when he nipped in to finish past the keeper, only for defender Stefan Mitrović to clear the ball out from (clearly) behind the goal line.



With no VAR to step in, the referee waved play on much to Ronaldo’s fury. The Portugal captain ended up throwing his armband to the ground after being booked for dissent—a move which raised eyebrows in his homeland.



He later attempted to explain his actions on social media posting: “There are difficult times to deal with, especially when we feel that an entire nation is being harmed.”



U O.K. hun?

6. Nani Gets in the Way (November, 2010)

The armband takes the brunt again. | Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

That was not the first time the armband had felt the full force of Ronaldo’s ire.



Back in a 2010 friendly against neighbors Spain, the then-Real Madrid superstar twisted and wriggled his way through the defense and lifted the ball over keeper Iker Casillas for one of the all-time great international goals... Or, it would have been if Nani had not dived in to head the ball over the line from an offside position.



The goal was correctly ruled out and Ronaldo did a weird little dance on the spot before making his armband get up close and personal with the Lisbon grass.



Portugal ended up winning 4–0 and Nani sheepishly told reporters he didn’t mean to do it and he was very, very sorry, but neither fact was likely to have shortened Ronaldo’s sulk.

5. Arbeloa Gets in the Way (April, 2015)

“What are you doing here?” | Angel Martinez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

What we’re learning is that Ronaldo really does not like anyone to get in the way of his goals.



Future Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa found this out during a routine win over Almería in the latter stages of the 2014–15 season when the defender poked home a cross into the box, nudging in front of Instagram’s most followed man, who had been poised at the back post to add to his own goal tally.



As the rest of the Real Madrid players celebrated the novelty of an Arbeloa goal, Ronaldo hammered the ball back into the net angrily with a face like thunder.



“I’m not upset about Cristiano’s gesture,” Arbeloa lied after the game.

4. Everton Phone Smash (April, 2022)

Tackling the screen-time epidemic, one fan at a time. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ronaldo’s Manchester United return in 2021 was not quite the glorious homecoming many had hoped it would be.



The forward was still banging in goals during the the 2021–22 season, but couldn’t bring United any closer to a trophy, while tensions on and off the field bubbled.



A frustrating 1–0 defeat away at Goodison Park proved too much for Ronaldo, who was caught on camera swiping a phone out of a young fan’s hands as he walked down the tunnel after the final whistle.



He later received a two-match ban for the incident and was even cautioned by the police. Naughty naughty.

3. Dropped at the World Cup (December, 2022)

Benched. | Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Perhaps the point it all changed for Ronaldo.



Up until the 2022 World Cup, you could legitimately make the case that Ronaldo was still one of the very best strikers around and deserved his place in the Portugal lineup on merit. Once the tournament in Qatar got going... Well, it was much harder.



The then-37-year-old scored just once (from the penalty spot) in the group stages and was subbed by manager Fernando Santos in a 2–1 defeat to South Korea—an indignity he took with a typical lack of grace and stoicism.



Ronaldo huffed, puffed and hung his head on the sidelines, prompting Santos to say of his captain’s conduct postmatch “I didn’t like it, not at all. I didn’t like it.”



Santos then benched Ronaldo for the round of 16 clash with Switzerland, with replacement striker Gonçalo Ramos scoring a hat trick. Oops.

2. Norway Walkout (September, 2026)

See ya never. | Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

The latest in the Ronaldo catalogue of tantrums is a biggie.



After being left on the bench (shock horror) by manager Jorge Jesus for a Nations League win over Norway, the 41-year-old went nuclear.



After clear-the-air talks with the Portugal FA that clearly did not clear any air, Ronaldo exited the national team camp, posting on his socials: “In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure.”



Portugal went on to beat Denmark 4–2 in their next match without Ronaldo on the roster and Jesus has since refused to back down.



Reports suggest Ronaldo may have already played his final match for the national team—an ignominious end for one of soccer’s greats.

1. Man Utd Walkout (October, 2022)

It all fell apart at United the second time around. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The GOAT of Ronaldo’s grumps.



With relations increasingly tense with new manager Erik ten Hag and goals ever more scarce, Ronaldo decided he’d had enough of it all at some point roughly midway through United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.



The five-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly left Old Trafford before the match was done, effectively calling time on his time at the club.



A couple of weeks later an explosive interview with chief sycophant Piers Morgan dropped, during which Ronaldo lashed out at Ten Hag and the United hierarchy, while Wayne Rooney’s looks also caught strays for some reason.



Morgan pushed back hard of course, telling Ronaldo at one point: "I know about your aftershave, I use it, it’s very successful, I have to say. People say ‘Ooh, you smell like Cristiano.’”