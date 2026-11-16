Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Unloads on Portugal Boss—Who Has the Perfect Response

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Maria Dolores Aveiro savaged the Portugal national team that her son retired from, claiming that he had been “deceived” and not shown the “respect” he deserves while reveling in the recent defeat to Denmark.

All manager Jorge Jesus could do was take the slings and arrows.

It’s been a contentious time for the Ronaldo stronghold recently. The nation’s all time leading appearance maker and scorer has always prided himself on his international accolades. After lifting the 2016 European Championship, the teary-eyed five-time Ballon d’Or winner memorably told his teammates: “Forget the individual trophies, Champions League—this is one of the happiest moments of my life.”

Yet, that love affair ended on a sour note this fall. After storming out of the September-October camp following a very public conflict with Jesus, who had the temerity to ignore Ronaldo’s prescribed talking points at a prematch press conference, the long-serving captain appeared to have patched things up with the Portugese federation. Ronaldo accepted his minimal fine and was set to be called up by Jesus only to then abruptly announce his international retirement earlier this month.

If this is the end, it wasn’t meant to end this way. pic.twitter.com/IoHayRTesH — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 1, 2026

Ronaldo has remained decidedly quiet throughout the international break, aside from featuring heavily on Al Nassr’s social media. Nevertheless, the forward’s presence was heavily felt throughout Portugal’s 4–1 humbling defeat at home to Denmark, with a series of in-stadium tributes paid and talk of a potential U-turn even floated (and quashed by Jesus). His mother wasn’t quite as tight lipped.

During a ceremony that saw the day center at Sporting CP’s home ground named in her honor, Dolores told assembled media that her son was “sad.”

“They deceived him,” she added, as quoted by Record. “And I’m sad, too. The defeat [against Denmark] was well-deserved. I was actually glad. A tribute should be held in his presence, not in his absence. Our tribute will take place here at Sporting—they value him. [In the national team] he wasn’t respected—not even by his own teammates.”

When quizzed on her relationship with Jesus, Ronaldo’s mother shot back: “It’s the same as yours.”

‘I Simply Have to’—Jesus Responds to Ronaldo’s Mother

Jorge Jesus is older than Ronaldo’s mother. | David Davies/PA Images/Getty Images

When he was first confronted with these barbs, Jesus sighed to RTP: “Do I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother now? My own mother, too...”

The 72-year-old soon took a softer tone, stressing: “Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother is a lady I hold in high regard—what can you say? A mother is a mother; there’s no getting around that. I understand her comments.”

“I simply have to respect her,” Jesus added while in discussion with SportTV. “A mother will always defend her children, until the very end. She is a very dear mother who suffered a great deal to raise her children.”

Ronaldo has spoken openly about his modest childhood spent on the Portuguese island of Madeira, where his mother was the main breadwinner for the four children while his father battled with alcoholism. “A warrior who always taught me not to give up,” Ronaldo once said of his mother, “the best grandmother my children could ever dream of having.”