Cruz Azul vs. Pumas—Liga MX Final: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Liga MX Clausura 2026 final will see Mexico City powerhouses Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM battle to become champions of Mexico’s top-flight in a matchup between two of the “big four” teams in Mexican soccer.

After years of mediocrity, Pumas is having a dream season under the command of Mexican manager Efraín Juárez. Pumas topped the regular season standings and then dispatched arch-nemesis Club América before dramatically overcoming Pachuca on the road to the final, where they’ll look to add an eighth star to the badge and end a title-drought that dates back to 2011.

Cruz Azul had a strong start to the season, but poor results saw them fire former manager Nicolás Larcamón with only one game remaining in the regular season. Former player Joel Huiqui was appointed as his replacement, and La Máquina suddenly are back to their best, defeating Atlas in the quarterfinals and then the impressive Chivas, getting them within touching distance of a 10th Liga MX crown.

These two foes have formed a rich rivalry that’s only grown in recent times, especially with both teams sharing a stadium all of 2025 before Pumas kicked Cruz Azul out only six months after La Máquina won the Concacaf Champions Cup at Pumas’s home stadium.

The bad blood between the two historic Mexican clubs has reached new heights in recent months, and with Liga MX glory on the line, few could’ve asked for a better matchup in the Clausura 2026 final.

Cruz Azul vs. Pumas Score Prediction (First Leg)

La Máquina Strike First in Liga MX Final

Cruz Azul are obligated to win the first leg at home. | Emiliano Morales/Jam Media/Getty Images

Back to what used to be their spiritual home at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Cruz Azul are obligated to take a win in the first leg. Huiqui’s side will be the ones who take the initiative, with Pumas comfortable sitting back with a more conservative approach, much like they did in the first leg of the semifinals against Pachuca.

While Juárez has managed to maximize the potential of basically every player at his disposal, Cruz Azul still possess an advantage in individual quality, boasting one of the strongest rosters in Liga MX.

Fueled by the incessant support of their home support, Cruz Azul will translate that talent advantage to the pitch on the first leg and take a marginal lead to the second leg, where Pumas will look to grow stronger at home.

Cruz Azul’s Incredible Home Record in Mexico City : Cruz Azul were forced to play in the city of Puebla after Pumas exiled them from the Estadio Olímpico Universitario to start the year. Now back to playing at in Mexico’s capital, La Máquina will look to continue their incredible record of 29-straight games unbeaten when playing at home in Mexico City, with their last defeat coming in Dec. 2024.

: Cruz Azul were forced to play in the city of Puebla after Pumas exiled them from the Estadio Olímpico Universitario to start the year. Now back to playing at in Mexico’s capital, La Máquina will look to continue their incredible record of 29-straight games unbeaten when playing at home in Mexico City, with their last defeat coming in Dec. 2024. Playoff Form : Pumas have won just once during the Clausura 2026 playoffs, twice drawing on aggregate and advancing because of their higher finishing position in the regular season. Meanwhile, Cruz Azul are undefeated in their four playoff games, winning three of them in the process.

: Pumas have won just once during the Clausura 2026 playoffs, twice drawing on aggregate and advancing because of their higher finishing position in the regular season. Meanwhile, Cruz Azul are undefeated in their four playoff games, winning three of them in the process. Recent Precedent: Cruz Azul and Pumas drew 2–2 during the regular season, but La Máquina dominated as the visiting side. Cruz Azul had 25 shots to Pumas’s six, as well as 36 touches in the opposing box to Pumas’s 10.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2–1 Pumas

Cruz Azul Predicted Lineup vs. Pumas

Cruz Azul will stick with the lineup that saw them triumph over Chivas. | FotMob

Cruz Azul are still without center forward Nicolás Ibáñez, who has an Achilles tendon issue, and fellow striker Guillermo Fernández is still a major doubt, meaning Nigerian forward Christian Ebere, who has three goals during the playoffs, is expected to lead the line once again.

Elsewhere, Jesús Orózco just made his return from a brutal ankle injury that cost him getting considered from Mexico’s World Cup roster. It still might be too soon for him to feature from the start, meaning former Pumas youngster Amaury García will be at the heart of Cruz Azul’s back-three, filling the place of Erik Lira, who’s already in Mexico’s World Cup camp.

Jeremy Márquez will operate away from his usual midfield position as a right wingback in place of Jorge Rodarte.

The trio of midfielders, Carlos Rodríguez and the pair of former River Plate talents Agustín Palavecino and José Paradela will be the driving force of Cruz Azul’s title hopes.

Cruz Azul Predicted Lineup vs. Pumas (3-4-2-1): Mier; Ditta, García, Piovi; Márquez, Palavecino, Rodríguez, Campos; Paradela, Rotondi; Ebere

Pumas Predicted Lineup vs. Cruz Azul

Efraín Juárez will deploy his strongest XI. | FotMob

Juárez’s gamble to include inconsistent defenders Tony Leone and Pablo Bennevendo in the starting XI backfired in the first leg against Pachuca. Pumas’s defense is still leaky, but Rubén Duarte, Nathan Silva and Rodrigo López are the best trio at the manager’s disposal.

With wingback Alan Medina out for the rest of the season, former Mexico international has replaced him in recent games, with plenty of license to dart forward whenever Pumas have the ball.

Like Cruz Azul, Pumas’s strength is in midfield, with Ecuador international Pedro Vite balancing the side, allowing Panama star Adalberto Carrasquilla to operate as a box-to-box threat. But it’s Jordan Carrillo who’s stolen the show for Pumas in the playoffs, scoring three stunning goals already, including a free-kick that sent his side to the final.

The duo of Robert Morales and Juninho lead the line, and legendary former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has proven he’s still more than capable of putting on the Superman cape when needed.

Pumas Predicted Lineup vs. Cruz Azul (5-3-2): Navas; Antuna, López, Silva, Duarte, Angulo; Carrasquilla, Vite, Carrillo; Morales, Juninho

What Time Does Cruz Azul vs. Pumas Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes Date : Thursday, May 19

: Thursday, May 19 Kickoff time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pumas on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States CBS Sports Network, TUDN, Univision, fuboTV, ViX Mexico Canal 5, TUDN, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, ViX

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