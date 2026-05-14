Curaçao 2026 World Cup Preview: the Dreamers Who Have No Fear

Curaçao will make history at the 2026 World Cup by becoming the smallest nation in terms of population and land mass to ever participate.

The history books will forever remember June 14, 2026, as a landmark day for Curaçao, and its opening game is one that won’t be forgotten in a hurry—four-time champion Germany await for a mouthwatering showdown in Houston.

The players who got Curaçao to the tournament have already secured legendary status, but those who turn out in North America will hope to leave a lasting impression—one that proves that the Blue Wave are worthy of a place at the World Cup and are not just here to make up the numbers.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 7W-0L-3D

: 7W-0L-3D Goals for / against: 28 / 5

28 / 5 Top scorer: Gervane Kastaneer (5)

Gervane Kastaneer (5) Assist leaders: Jearl Margaritha, Kenji Gorré, Leandro Bacuna (3)

With Mexico, Canada and the U.S. not participating in the Concacaf qualifiers, Curaçao surprisingly took on the role of regional powerhouse.

In 10 World Cup qualification matches, Curaçao went undefeated—winning seven and drawing three—and a 7–0 thrashing of Bermuda paved the way for a memorable scoreless draw away at Jamaica that saw the wildest of fantasies become reality.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Germany vs. Curaçao Sunday, June 14 NRG Stadium Ecuador vs. Curaçao Saturday, June 20 Arrowhead Stadium Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire Thursday, June 25 Lincoln Financial Field

Manager: Dick Advocaat

Dick Advocaat is back in charge of Curaçao after a brief break | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Netherlands (1994), South Korea (2006)

: Netherlands (1994), South Korea (2006) Achievements: Quarterfinals with the Netherlands in 1994

Quarterfinals with the Netherlands in 1994 Time in charge of the team : Since 2024 (with a brief break)

: Since 2024 (with a brief break) Manager meter: Popular people leader

It’s fair to say the managerial situation for Curaçao has been somewhat chaotic. First Dick Advocaat, the manager who successfully got the tiny nation to the World Cup, stood down in February (due to his daughter’s ill health). Up stepped fellow Dutchman Fred Rutten to take the reins.

Fast forward to May (a mere four weeks out from the start of the tournament), Rutten stepped down, with the Curaçao federation citing “a climate that damages professional relationships among players and staff.” His replacement? You guessed it, Advocaat (whose daughter’s health has now improved).

The suggestion is the players had pushed for Advocaat’s return so presumably everyone is happy now. Especially as Rutten’s two friendlies in charge—against China and Australia—both ended in defeat. Advocaat has little time to reinstate the positivity and confidence from before his departure.

Advocaat, at 78, will be the oldest manager in World Cup history and brings with him both a wealth of experience and obviously a sound knowledge of the players at his disposal. In fact, Advocaat managed his native Netherlands at the World Cup the last time it was held in the United States in 1994, losing at the quarterfinals stage to eventual winner Brazil.

His most recent World Cup experience with South Korea failed to ignite as the team exited at the group stage in 2006.

How Curaçao Plays

Preferred formation : 4-3-3

: 4-3-3 Style: Counterattack

Counterattack Key strengths: Speedy forwards in transition, defensive structure

Speedy forwards in transition, defensive structure Key weaknesses: Overall depth, inexperience

Curaçao dazzled in qualification with organized buildup play and well-crafted passing combinations in the final third, particularly against weaker opposition. It’s a style that points to the Dutch influence that has helped shape how soccer is played by the island nation and is one the players are comfortable with.

Sound defensive structure and lightning-fast transitions with runners arriving from all angles is the core of Curaçao’s style, and given the strength of its group stage opponents, those traits will likely be more accentuated this summer.

Ones to Watch

Top talent for Curaçao have no shortage of hair. | Steve Christo/Corbis/Getty Images, Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

X Factor: It took just two games for Tahith Chong to showcase his difference-maker credentials for Curaçao, instantly becoming a national icon with three pivotal goal involvements. The fact he’s a Manchester United academy graduate lends a bit of gravitas to the Blue Wave.

Breakout Star: Tall, strong, agile and incredibly versatile, former Juventus and PSV Eindhoven youth product Livano Comenencia fully bought into Advocaat’s philosophy and is a key reason for Curaçao becoming a World Cup debutant—just ask Jamaica.

What Curaçao Will Be Wearing

Curaçao’s away jersey, in particular, is a thing of beauty. | Adidas

Adidas had the difficult task of designing a kit fitting for Curaçao’s World Cup debut and, unsurprisingly, they have hit it out of the park.

The blue home jersey hits all the right notes, combining style and sophistication, while the pastel yellow base of Curaçao’s away kit is taken to another level by the orange, turquoise and pink stripes that adorn the sleeves—ones that pays tribute to the vibrant façades of houses in the nation’s capital Willemstad.

It’s unmistakenly Carribean in look and brings all the right vibes.

Curaçao’s Predicted Starting XI

Curaçao boast some former Premier League talent. | FootballUser

Advocaat will continue with the core of what brought Curaçao to the big dance, sticking with veteran shot-stopper and qualifier hero Eloy Room behind Roshon van Eijma and PSV Eindhoven’s Armando Obispo in the heart of defense.

Comenencia anchors the midfield but has the versatility to drop into the backline to allow fullbacks Shurandy Sambo and Sherel Floranus to dart forward in transition. Curaçao’s midfield is completed by brothers Juninho and Leandro Bacuna, who both have Premier League experience and are the beating heart of the team.

Kenji Gorré is another former Man United academy prospect who, along with Chong, provides the spark of Curaçao’s attack, which will likely be spearheaded by Jürgen Locadia—another Premier League alum who seems to have the edge over top scorer in qualifying, Gervane Kastaneer.

Current Form

Following its historic qualification, the Rutten era began (and ended) with a lackluster 2–0 defeat against China. A humbling 5–1 loss against Australia followed.

Curaçao will hope to snap back into its previous form now that Advocaat has returned in its final pre-tournament friendly against Scotland. It’s clear improvements are in order to avoid losing the first three games of its World Cup history.

What We Can Expect From Curaçao Fans

Curaçao fans wear their hearts on their sleeves. | Ricardo Marin/AFP/Getty Images

To the beat of rhythmic drums, piercing whistles and unmistakeable Caribbean flavor, Curaçao fans will make their presence felt in North America.

And make no mistake about it, Curaçao fans travel—just look at the scenes in Kingston, Jamaica, when the country’s World Cup ticket was punched. Singing to the tune of their unofficial anthem “Mama Wa” (The Blue Wave), Curaçao fans will brighten up stadiums this summer, likely getting more fans to join the cause due to their jubilant charisma.

There could also be a string of Dutch fans who adopt Curaçao as their second country to support, considering the island makes up part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

National Expectations

Curaçao is playing with house money. | Ricardo Makyn/AFP/Getty Images

Perhaps the biggest advantage that Curaçao has entering the World Cup is that it’s unburdened by expectations and can play without pressure. Simply making the tournament is an achievement in itself, this is now about expressing who Curaçao is.

Returning home with three straight defeats is a very realistic prospect, but even in that scenario, Advocaat’s side is still likely to receive a hero’s welcome once it lands back in the Caribbean. If a goal is scored in any of Curaçao’s three group games, all hell could break loose.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Happy to be here

: Happy to be here Who Curaçao Doesn't Want to Face: Doesn’t matter, Curaçao wants the full experience

Doesn’t matter, Curaçao wants the full experience One Stat That Defines Curaçao: A strong defensive structure is one thing, but the 28 goals scored during the qualifiers were the most in all of Concacaf

A strong defensive structure is one thing, but the 28 goals scored during the qualifiers were the most in all of Concacaf If Things Go Wrong: The managerial chaos pre-tournament undermined its preparations

The managerial chaos pre-tournament undermined its preparations What Will Everyone Say If Curaçao Goes Out Early? Clock struck midnight on Cinderella story

READ MORE GROUP E PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE