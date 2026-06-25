Curacao vs. Cote d’Ivoire—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Qualification for the last 32 at the 2026 World Cup is on the line for both Curaçao and Côte d’Ivoire as they meet in the final round of group fixtures on Wednesday.

Stakes couldn’t be higher with both sides still in with a chance of making it to the knockout phase for the first time—Curaçao is making its debut at the World Cup, while Côte d’Ivoire exited in the group stage in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The permutations regarding final positions are numerous, but victory for either team will guarantee their place in the round of 32, while a draw would also be enough for Côte d’Ivoire.

The Elephants have impressed in two games so far, beating Ecuador 1–0, before a narrow 2–1 loss to Germany in stoppage time. Manager Emerse Faé will surely have high hopes that his side can turn over Curaçao in the final game to guarantee safe passage to the last 32 as Group E runner-up.

Curaçao, meanwhile, has been one of the stories of the World Cup so far. The Caribbean island nation fell 7–1 to the Germans in its opener, but rallied to hold Ecuador to a 0–0 stalemate on Matchday 2, giving hope—albeit slim hope—of extending its stay at the tournament to a fourth game.

Only a victory will do for Dick Advocaat’s men. If it happens, it will be a true World Cup fairytale.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire Score Prediction

The Elephants Send World Cup Minnow Home

Côte d’Ivoire is expected to dominate against Curaçao. | Ezra Shaw/FIFA/Getty Images

Pre-tournament, you would not have found a single person in Côte d’Ivoire who would not have taken a scenario in which it only needed to get a point from a match against Curaçao to ensure a first-ever trip to the World Cup knockouts.

The Elephants have looked sharp so far this tournament, coming out the right side of one last-minute winner before being on the wrong end of another. The $115 million-rated Yan Diomande has been one of this World Cup’s more eye-catching stars, while Côte d’Ivoire is unlikely to be as profligate in front of Curaçao’s goal as Ecuador proved to be. This is, however, a different type of challenge for the Africans who are expected to dominate.

Curaçao’s best chance is to soak up pressure once again and hit on the break, but unless there is a major surprise, it’s hard to see this being anything other than a comprehensive victory for Côte d’Ivoire.

Historic clean sheet : Curaçao earned its first World Cup point with a backs-to-the-wall 0–0 against Ecuador, during which it faced an xG of 3.05 from 27 shots. Goalkeeper Eloy Room made 15 saves—the most by a goalkeeper in 90 minutes since record keeping began in 1966.

: Curaçao earned its first World Cup point with a backs-to-the-wall 0–0 against Ecuador, during which it faced an xG of 3.05 from 27 shots. Goalkeeper Eloy Room made 15 saves—the most by a goalkeeper in 90 minutes since record keeping began in 1966. Diomande the danger man: Against Germany, Côte d’Ivoire funneled 56% of attacks down Diomande’s left side. The 19-year-old, who is yet to score this tournament, created the most chances in the game against Ecuador (5).

Prediction: Curaçao 0–3 Côte d’Ivoire

Curaçao Predicted Lineup vs. Côte d’Ivoire

All-out defense for Curaçao. | Sports Illustrated

Advocaat has no injury issues in his camp ahead of this clash, meaning he has a full roster to select from.

After getting blown out the water in the opening round defeat to Germany, the Dutch manager reverted to a faltter, more conservative five-at-the-back system that served his side well against Ecuador—though the heroics of goalkeeper Room, and a fair amount of bad finishing, also played a part.

The knock that striker Jürgen Locadia picked up against Ecuador is not thought to be serious enough to keep him out of this one.

Curaçao predicted lineup vs. Côte d’Ivoire (5-3-2): Room; Brenet, Floranus, Gaari, Obispo, Fonville; Bacuna, Comencia, Bacuna; Locadia, Chong.

Côte d’Ivoire Predicted Lineup vs. Curaçao

Côte d’Ivoire should make very few changes. | Sports Illustrated

One of Côte d’Ivoire’s best performers of the first two rounds of matches, Wilfried Singo, will be unavailable after picking up a hamstring injury against Germany. Guela Doué—brother of France’s Désiré Doué—is expected to replace him at right back.

Otherwise, Faé may well choose to line up the same way as against Germany, with the attacking impetus falling on the pace and trickery of Diomande and Amad Diallo, with young Inter forward Ange-Yoan Bonny through the middle.

Côte d’Ivoire predicted lineup vs. Curaçao (4-3-3): Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Kessie, Sangaré, Oulaï; Amad, Bonny, Diomande

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire Kick Off?

Location : Philadelphia, United States

: Philadelphia, United States Stadium : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field Date : Thursday, June 25

: Thursday, June 25 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

How to Watch Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire on TV, Live Stream

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