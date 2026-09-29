Czechia vs. England—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

While England could take encouragement from the 3–2 defeat to world champions Spain on Saturday, there‘s pressure on Thomas Tuchel’s side to deliver three points on Matchday 2 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League in Czechia.

Plenty of English supporters will never forgive Tuchel for the retreat in Atlanta, which saw England surrender its goal advantage in the dying embers to bitter rivals Argentina, thus meaning the Three Lions missed out on a first World Cup final since 1966.

Still, its third-place finish was England’s best performance at the tournament in 60 years, and Tuchel further committed to the project at the start of the year. Despite the errors and ineffective substitutions, Saturday’s performance offers hope that England will continue to move in the right direction with Tuchel at the helm heading into Euro 2028 on home soil.

Czechia, who qualified for the World Cup via the playoffs in March, exited the competition without tasting victory in the group stage and, unsurprisingly, pivoted to a fresh face in the dugout ahead of a new tournament cycle.

Spaniard Santi Denia is now at the helm of the 48th-ranked nation in the world, but his reign started with a 2–1 defeat at home to Croatia.

Czechia vs. England Score Prediction

Three Lions Secure Emphatic Away Victory

England is already up against it after losing on Matchday 1. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

On another day, England would have found itself 3–0 down at home to the world champions inside 30 minutes. However, Tuchel’s Three Lions escaped Spain’s early assault, embraced its ’Englishness’ and ran all over La Roja on either side of half-time. Hadn’t Harry Kane’s standing foot given way from 12 yards, England surely would’ve celebrated one of its great Wembley triumphs.

While England tend to relish heroic defeats, great optimism should emerge from Saturday’s performance. However, a shoddy showing in Prague on Tuesday will do much to ditch the momentum.

The Three Lions have an excellent record in this fixture, and Czechia is a team in transition after a woeful World Cup.

Head-to-head record : England has lost just one of its nine meetings with Czechia, winning six and drawing two.

: England has lost just one of its nine meetings with Czechia, winning six and drawing two. Good teams go twice : Czechia won the previous contest played between the two nations on Czech soil in 2019, but only three nations have beaten England in back-to-back home games this century (France, Spain and Sweden).

: Czechia won the previous contest played between the two nations on Czech soil in 2019, but only three nations have beaten England in back-to-back home games this century (France, Spain and Sweden). Czechia’s form: The hosts are depleted and at the start of a new era with Denia at the helm. Czechia’s defeat to Croatia on Matchday 1 means it has lost three of the previous four games.

Prediction: Czechia 1–4 England

Czechia Predicted Lineup vs. England

Czechia was also beaten on Matchday 1. | FotMob

Like its visitors, Czechia had a wave of withdrawals after Senia’s roster for the September/October break was listed. The hosts are thus without David Zima, David Jurásek, Matěj Ryneš, Tomáš Vlček, Lukáš Provod, Denis Višinský and Tomáš Chorý.

Patrik Schick ended his international career after a disappointing World Cup, so Czechia currently has Adam Hlożek leading its attack. Hlożek, now 24 and playing for Hoffenheim, hasn‘t quite delivered on his early career promise, and he’s scored just five times in 47 games for the national team.

Playmaker Pavel Šulc is one to keep an eye on in midfield, while goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček has enjoyed an impressive start to his career with Newcastle United. Horníček who joined the Magpies in the summer, is currently first choice over Tottenham Hotspur’s Antonín Kinsky.

Czechia predicted lineup vs. England (4-2-3-1): Horníček; Coufal, Hranáč, Chaloupek, Slama; Sadilek, Červ; Ambros, Šulc, Radosta; Hložek.

England Predicted Lineup vs. Czechia

England may be forced into a couple of defensive changes. | FotMob

Tuchel has already been subject to plenty of withdrawals, with Declan Rice and Cole Palmer among those to pull out of the German’s original roster. Morgan Gibbs-White has been brought in as mitigation, and he played the final 10 minutes of Saturday’s defeat.

The extended window means Tuchel may be tempted into changes, despite his side’s spirited showing against the world champions. England’s core should remain intact, but the likes of Alex Scott, Lewis Hall and the much-maligned Trent Alexander-Arnold will hope to make their first starts of the break on Tuesday.

Tuchel confirmed that Alexander-Arnold has been picked to play at right back in the absence of Tino Livramento, Ben White and Reece James.

Jordan Pickford should return between the posts, replacing James Trafford. Ezri Konsa and Nico O’Reilly are injury doubts after missing training on Monday.

England predicted lineup vs. Czechia (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Guéhi, Branthwaite, Hall; Scott, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

What Time Does Czechia vs. England Kick Off?

Location : Prague, Czechia

: Prague, Czechia Stadium : Fortuna Arena

: Fortuna Arena Date : Tuesday, Sept. 29

: Tuesday, Sept. 29 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m BST Referee : Halil Umut Meler (TUR)

: Halil Umut Meler (TUR) VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)

How to Watch Czechia vs. England on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player