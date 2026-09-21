Five Players Withdraw From England National Team

England has confirmed the withdrawal of five players from its roster for the September-October international break.

Nations League meetings with Spain, Croatia and a Czechia double-header will be faced without Tino Livramento, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice, all of whom have formally withdrawn from the squad.

The group are all believed to be battling various injury issues. “Load management” was given as an explanation for Palmer’s absence in early reports, while an ongoing hip problem is behind the withdrawal of Manchester United winger Rashford. Livramento, meanwhile, was injured in Newcastle United training on Friday.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has declined to make too many changes to his roster despite losing so many players. As it stands, just two replacements have been named.

Everton midfielder James Garner, who featured under Tuchel earlier this year, joins the squad alongside Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White, who many felt was harshly overlooked for the initial squad in the first place.

Further replacements could be called up in the coming days.

England begins its post-World Cup journey on Sept. 26 when reigning world champions Spain head to Wembley Stadium in Nations League action.

A trip to Prague comes three days later for the first of two meetings with Czechia. Croatia is the opponent on Oct. 3, before England rounds out the international window by hosting Czechia at Wembley on Oct. 6.

England Roster in Full

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)