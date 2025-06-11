Darwin Nunez's ‘Priority’ Revealed, Liverpool Contacted Over Transfer
Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal have made contact with Liverpool over a deal for Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez, it has emerged, but he'd prefer to remain in Europe amid interest from Atlético Madrid.
Despite the collective triumph of Liverpool’s Premier League glory, Núñez endured a dismal individual display. The former Benfica hitman mustered just five league goals, the fewest he has recorded since leaving Peñarol to move to Europe half a decade ago.
Arne Slot only handed his No. 9 eight top-flight starts, favouring Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz and even the false-nine pairing of midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones above Núñez.
Liverpool turned down interest in their misfiring forward from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr during the January window, The Athletic report—after a summer of minimal investment and with the title still in the balance at the time, it would have made little sense to thin the squad even further. Now, it's seemingly Al Hilal's turn to try and lure Núñez to the Middle East.
The Reds are expected to start the bidding at £59 million ($80.3 million)—the same sum which Al Hilal offered back in January. Núñez has not done a great deal to increase his valuation over the subsequent five months with a measly return of one solitary goal and as many assists in 18 appearances from February onwards.
Al Hilal’s urgency has also dramatically diminished. Following Tuesday’s transfer deadline, no team competing in the Club World Cup can call upon any new recruits until a second registration window springs open between June 27 and July 3 ahead of the knockout stages. Al Hilal are one of the unheralded teams to watch this summer and could very well finish behind Real Madrid in Group H.
Atlético Madrid are another reported suitor and Núñez is thought to be prioritising a move to Spain, having already taken steps towards relocating his family.