Did Liverpool Choose the Wrong Winger Amid Bradley Barcola Struggles?

In an ideal world, Liverpool might have signed Anthony Gordon during the summer transfer window, instead of getting close to matching their transfer record to sign Bradley Barcola.

The Frenchman, whose $163 million fee was only marginally less than the $168 million the Reds agreed to pay for Alexander Isak, is still yet to produce in a Liverpool shirt. He’s six matches in and the dual-threat winger who put down 42 goals and assists for Paris Saint-Germain in 2024–25 so far has zero for his new club. It’s still early days, but a transfer fee that demands more straight off the bat.

Right now, Barcola is threatening become another Florian Wirtz—even without Mohamed Salah stealing focus the German has only one assist and no goals to his name this season.

It might have been different for Liverpool, given interest was held in Gordon.

Unlike Barcola, Gordon is a dual-threat winger who is flying right now. It’s six goals and assists in nine appearances since joining Barcelona—for a new club in a new league, not unlike Barcola’s circumstances, but with very different results at this stage. He also got four goal contributions in three England appearances during the international window. Barcola had none for France.

Andoni Iraola is backing his horse. “Sometimes we have to focus not just on the numbers,” the Liverpool manager said on Tuesday. Rightly or wrongly, he has “100% trust” in both Barcola and Wirtz. “Bradley and Florian have had good games, bad games this season, but we know their level, and we are sure they’ll give us good performances.”

Barcola, Gordon 2026–27 Stats Compared

Statistic Bradley Barcola Anthony Gordon Appearances 10 13 Minutes 511 775 Goals 0 5 Expected Goals (xG) 1.28 5.01 Assists 0 5 Expected Assists (xA) 0.34 2.84 Big Chances Created 0 5 Successful Dribbles 11 24 Touches in opposition box 35 74

Data from FotMob: La Liga, Premier League, Champions League, Nations League, Carabao Cup

Liverpool ‘Late to the Party’

Barcelona acted quickly and efficiently. | Adria Puig/Anadolu/Getty Images

A serious Liverpool pursuit would have made a lot of sense. Gordon was born and raised in the city, into a Liverpool-supporting family. He made his professional breakthrough with rival club Everton, but he’d been with the Reds for five years before that as a young child. Liverpool needed someone to replace Salah and Gordon wanted a step up from Newcastle United.

Barcelona were quickly on the scene, sensing an opportunity for a more financially sensible investment than simply triggering the option to buy in Marcus Rashford’s loan agreement. The Catalans announced on May 29 that Gordon would be signed, only five days after the Premier League and La Liga seasons finished. According to The Times, “efforts” were made by Liverpool to “divert” the 25-year-old—only 19 months older than Barcola—from his path to Camp Nou. But the Reds were “late to the party” and those attempts obviously failed.

Barcelona’s total outlay for Gordon could just eclipse $93 million if conditional add-ons are hit. All add-ons for Barcola make his transfer to Liverpool worth $163 million. Only one of them is performing right now and there is no question at this stage which club got the better deal.

Barcola Needs Boost From Champions League

The Champions League is sometimes an easier transition. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Barcola might find over the next few games that the Champions League will be kinder to him than the Premier League. Not only is it a less physically intense and more technical stage, the caliber of opposition will be an opportunity to get into gear and build confidence.

Liverpool travel to Austria to meet LASK on Wednesday, one of the league phase’s least threatening teams. Next week, it’s Villarreal at Anfield—only seven teams in La Liga have conceded more goals (13) through seven domestic matches so far this season.

Conversely, Liverpool’s next Premier League fixture is away against Brentford, fourth in the standings and allowing only one more than the joint-best defensive record in the division. Brighton & Hove Albion are one of the five teams with that superior record and visit Anfield on Oct. 25. The Seagulls embarrassed Arsenal last month and sit third.

After a Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea on Oct. 28, in which there could be plenty of goals, Liverpool start November by hosting Arsenal, the defending champions.