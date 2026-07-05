Did President Donald Trump, White House Influence Folarin Balogun’s Red Card Appeal?

In a shock turn of events, U.S. men’s national team star striker Folarin Balogun will now be available to play for the World Cup round of 16 against Belgium on Monday night. It raises the question: did U.S. President Donald Trump have something to do with it?

The 25-year-old goalscoring machine, who has stolen American hearts in his tournament debut with three goals in as many appearances, was flashed a controversial red card in the 64th minute of the round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The supposedly non-appealable, one-match ban, per FIFA’s rules for the tournament, heavily tainted an otherwise exciting affair, in which the USMNT secured its first knockout win in 24 years and sealed a place in the last 16.

Balogun was fully anticipating watching from the sidelines of Seattle’s Lumen Field while his teammates battled the European powerhouse. “I’ve seen many different opinions and takes, but for me personally, I think a yellow card would have been fair, and it’s something that’s happened, so we have to move forward, and I have to accept it,” he told reporters just Friday.

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Nevertheless, FIFA confirmed the switch on Sunday, stating on its website: “By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one year.”

Article 27 of FIFA’s disciplinary code dictates that “the judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.” A discretionary order that was similarly actioned when Cristiano Ronaldo avoided a three-match ban after being shown a straight red card while playing for Portugal in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Immediately following the announcement, the President posted on Truth Social: “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” It was later reported that the White House made a direct call to FIFA to ask the governing body’s president Gianni Infantino to review the red card call, per GiveMeSport reporter Ben Jacobs as well as Tyler Pager and Tariq Panja of the New York Times.

How Much Did Trump Influence the Red Card Decision?

President Donald Trump (left) and Gianni Infantino have a strong relationship. | Tasos Katopodis/FIFA/Getty Images

It is widely known that Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino have a close relationship, a bond that has grown stronger through the U.S. co-hosting the 2026 World Cup this summer. Infantino even awarded Trump the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at the World Cup Draw in Washington, D.C. back in December.

Nevertheless, FIFA sources have reportedly insisted that the White House did not play any part in influencing the decision to overturn Balogun’s red card, but was, rather, entirely a decision made by the disciplinary panel in accordance with Article 27.

The USMNT players are ecstatic about the decision. “Balogun handled it so well, and the team handled it well,” star Christian Pulisic said, per reporter Larry Henry Jr. “You have to handle it in a good way, and good things happen to people like that. He was so positive and all for the team. It feels right. Really excited for him to have this opportunity. To see the smile on his face and to be able to give us a boost tomorrow is great.”

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