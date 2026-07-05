Folarin Balogun is available to play for the U.S. men’s national team in its World Cup round of 16 tie with Belgium on Monday, despite being sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun was due to serve a non-appealable one-match ban, per FIFA’s rules for the tournament, but, as reported first by The Athletic, the 25-year-old will be able to take to the field as Mauricio Pochettino’s Stars and Stripes look to continue its historic run.

Article 27 of FIFA’s disciplinary code dictates that “the judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.”—a discretionary order that was actioned when Cristiano Ronaldo avoided a three-match ban after being shown a straight red card while playing for Portugal in a pre-World Cup friendly. Balogun’s ban has been suspended for 12 months.

A statement from U.S. soccer read: “We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to complete tomorrow. Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans.”

The availability of the USMNT’s primary goal threat completely changes the dynamic of a game that will see the winner reach the quarterfinals and book a clash with either Portugal or Spain.

Balogun’s Reaction Suggests He Didn’t See This Coming

Folarin Balogun had resigned himself to missing the game. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Balogun cut a dejected figure when questioned about his red card—one that was widely condemned by fellow players, supporters and pundits alike. The current AS Monaco and former Arsenal striker, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League, accidentally trod on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemovic when competing for the ball in the air.

Even though replays clearly showed Balogun had his eyes fixed on the ball, he was immediately sent off. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, avoided a similar sanction after he accidentally stepped on the Achilles of an opponent while playing for Argentina.

USMNT legend and broadcaster Alexi Lalas blasted postmatch that it had been an “absolute joke of a refereeing night,” and Balogun explained that he didn’t believe the officials had applied logic or understanding when attempting to make their decision.

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“If you’ve played the game, you would understand there are scenarios that you simply can’t avoid... it has to be taken into context when it’s being reviewed,” he said. “I felt it wasn’t on this occasion, but I think, as you all saw, if there’s nowhere else to put your leg, it’s going to be unavoidable.

“I’ve seen many different opinions and takes, but for me personally, I think a yellow card would have been fair, and it’s something that’s happened, so we have to move forward, and I have to accept it.”

What Will Pochettino Do Now?

Mauricio Pochettino will be licking his lips if Balogun can play. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Had Balogun not been available, Pochettino would have been looking to Ricardo Pepi or Haji Wright to fill in. Pepi played the deadrubber 3–2 defeat to Türkiye in the group stage and was largely anonymous, but came into the tournament after a hugely impressive, goal-laden season with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Wright also had a great season with Coventry City in England, securing promotion to the Premier League, but he’s seen just a minute of action this summer under Pochettino. It suggests he doesn’t fully align with the high-octane style of play the Argentine coach wants to implement—something Balogun is perfectly suited to and has flourished under.

With Balogun now available, he’ll almost certain to be named in the starting lineup by Pochettino. That could prove to be the difference against Belgium at Lumen Field in Seattle, potentially making the USMNT the favorites to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years.

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