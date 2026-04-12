Diego Simeone Takes Dig at Real Madrid in Response to Barcelona‘s Referee Complaints

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone isn’t losing sleep over Barcelona’s official complaint regarding refereeing decisions made during the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals match, seemingly firing a dart at Real Madrid instead, saying Atléti is “used to these situations” because they live in Madrid.

Barcelona’s legal team filed an official complaint over controversial decisions made by referee István Kovács in the aftermath of Atléti’s 2–0 first leg victory. Simeone was asked about the situation ahead of his side's La Liga clash vs. Sevilla on Saturday, and the Argentine boss brushed away the subject with a telling answer, adding Real Madrid to the equation.

“I’m very respectful,” Simeone said. “We live in Madrid, so we are used to these type of situations, if you understand what I’m saying. It’s very easy to understand. So this doesn’t move us at all.”

Simeone took a not-so-subtle dig at Real Madrid’s ongoing feud with Spanish referees. Los Blancos have continuously criticized refereeing decisions this season, even sending a formal complaint to FIFA earlier in the term angered about the situation.

When asked if he was complaining about the pressure Los Blancos have put on referees, Simeone simply said, “I’m not complaining. I responded to the question about Barcelona with my opinion and said we’re used to these things in Madrid.”

Barcelona’s Submit Official Referee Complaint With UEFA

Controversial decisions didn’t go Barcelona’s way in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

A day after falling to Atléti, Barcelona released a statement announcing they would submit an official complaint with UEFA regarding the refereeing decisions they felt contributed to the defeat, specifically one situation.

“[Barcelona] consider that the refereeing did not adhere to the current law, directly influencing how the game progressed and the result,” the statement said.

“The complaint centers around a specific action. In the 54th minute of the match, after play had been restarted correctly, an opponent player picked up the ball in their [penalty] area without being shown the corresponding penalty.

Barcelona’s calls for István Kovács to whistle for a penalty were in vain. | Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

“Barcelona understand that this decision, along with a grave lack of intervention by VAR, represents a major error. Accordingly, the club has requested an investigation be opened, access to refereeing communications, and where applicable, official acknowledgment of the errors and the adoption of the relevant measures.

“Along these same lines, Barcelona consider that this is not the first time in recent editions of the UEFA Champions League that unfathomable refereeing decisions have had a detrimental effect on the team, creating a clear double standard and preventing competing against other clubs on a level playing field.”

Hasni Flick was among the many Barcelona figures to voice their frustrations over the non-penalty call abundantly clear. Still, Atléti will host the second leg in pole position to advance to the Champions League semifinals.

Simeone Acknowledged Atlético Have Also Complained About Referees

Diego Simeone is constantly in the referee’s ear. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

But Atlético Madrid aren’t innocent of never complaining about refereeing decisions ... quite the opposite, in fact.

Over the last month, Atlético Madrid have twice made public statements alluding to the favoritism Barcelona and Real Madrid receive from referees in Spain. Atléti went on a lengthy tirade on their official X account, following their recent defeat in the Madrid derby at the Bernabéu. Only last week, they also voiced their anger after Barcelona defender Gerard Martín wasn’t sent-off in Atléti’s defeat against the Catalans in La Liga.

All three of the biggest teams in Spain continue to put pressure on referees over supposed bias against them. When told that Atlético also complain about officials, Simeone didn’t shy away from the truth.

“Of course, it’s legal, always.”

With tensions reaching a boiling point, Simeone’s men will host Barcelona at the Metropolitano on Tuesday night, aiming to protect their first leg advantage to dispatch the Catalans in the Champions League quarterfinals for the third time in the manager’s tenure with the club.

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