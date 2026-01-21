‘Disaster’—Real Madrid Summer Signings Reflect on Harsh Criticism

Real Madrid winger Franco Mastantuono admitted he has not played “even close” to his capabilities since making the move to the Spanish capital, echoing fellow summer signing Dean Huijsen’s self-criticism after his own steep decline in form.

After failing to win a major trophy in 2024–25, Los Blancos turned to the transfer market, where they signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Álvaro Carreras, Mastantuono and Huijsen to bolster their squad last summer. Of the four talents, only Carreras locked down a permanent place in the club’s XI.

Mastantuono showed flashes of brilliance early on the season, but a groin injury sent him to the infirmary to join long-term resident Alexander-Arnold. The Argentine missed nearly a month of action and saw his minutes snatched by Rodrygo upon his return—until he got the nod in Álvaro Arbeloa’s first Champions League game in charge.

Real Madrid sent six goals past Monaco at the Bernabéu, and one belonged to Mastantuono. The teenager played his best game since he completed his €45 million ($52.7 million) transfer from River Plate, and reflected on his first six months in a white shirt.

Franco Mastantuono bagged the first Champions League goal of his career on Tuesday. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

“I think a guy who arrives at 18 and plays that many games is quite a lot,” Mastantuono said.

“I didn’t have my best first six months, not even close to what I’m capable of, but everything is a learning experience. There are six months left that I think are the most crucial, and I’m going to focus on that to show my best form.

“Since I was little, I’ve had the good fortune and the misfortune of being talked about. They could say things like I was the new Messi ... and they could say things like I was a disaster and the worst signing Real Madrid ever made. I don’t believe I’m Messi and I’ll never be Messi, but I also don’t believe I’m the worst signing Madrid has ever made.

“I work hard to be in good shape and to be the best version of myself I can be. Malicious criticism does hurt, but we’re in the elite of football and that’s just how it is.”

Huijsen Eager to Move on From ‘Tough’ Decline in Form

Dean Huijsen has made 26 appearances for Los Blancos. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Much like Mastantuono, Huijsen has also received his fair share of criticism. The 20-year-old dealt with muscle injuries over the last three months, hindering his performances on the pitch. Prior to Tuesday’s rout of Monaco, Huijsen was pulled in his first three appearances of the new year after nervy sequences and head-scratching decisions at the back.

He bounced back with an all-around outing in the Champions League, a sign of what can be expected moving forward, according to Huijsen.

“I’ve had quite a few injuries lately and I finally feel physically fit,” he told Movistar+ after the game. “I’ve been playing injured for two or three months, unable to sprint properly. I’m happy to feel good because the level I was playing at wasn’t my best.

“When you’re injured, nobody likes it and it’s tough. I’d never been injured before, it was something new for me. Now we’re going to move forward,” he added.

Huijsen joined Real Madrid for a record-breaking £50 million ($67.2 million) ahead of the 2025–26 season, becoming the most expensive defender in the club’s history. Arbeloa will need the former Bournemouth standout to maintain his re-found form moving forward to compensate for the injured Éder Militão and Antonio Rüdiger.

