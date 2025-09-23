‘Disgrace’—Man Utd Legend Delivers Scathing Marcus Rashford Takedown
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes did not hold back in his appraisal of Marcus Rashford’s attitude, going so far as to label the club’s academy graduate as “a disgrace.”
Rashford is still technically a Manchester United player, even if he is on loan at Barcelona for the 2025–26 season and has repeatedly stressed his desire to permanently join the Catalans.
The boyhood Red Devils fan hasn’t turned out for United since December 2024. Ruben Amorim froze Rashford out of the first-team setup after questioning his attitude in training and Scholes has taken a similarly dim view of his off-pitch actions.
“There’s no doubt the talent that kid has got, it’s ridiculous, he’s shown up in a big game, and that second goal was brilliant,” Scholes reflected on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast after watching Rashford deliver an emphatic brace for Barcelona against Newcastle United in the Champions League last week.
“I really struggled to feel happy for him, to feel pleased for him,” Scholes swiftly added.
“Mainly because his attitude, his attitude at United. The time he was leaving, I thought it was just disgrace at United, not trying, basically. Look, if you fell out with a manager, then okay, but remember, you’ve got teammates you’re playing with.
“You’ve got a massive 80,000 there [at Old Trafford], whatever it is, every single week that you have to put a bit of effort in. The amount of times I saw him at United walking because he wants to leave, I thought his whole demeanour was a disgrace.
“I think he actually quit on Manchester United. And once you quit once, you’ll quit again.”
Rashford has not been without disciplinary issues during his brief time at Barcelona. Just days after earning widespread praise for his Champions League showing, the England international was dropped for the club’s league fixture against Getafe as a punishment for being late.
Reports suggest that Rashford was just two minutes late and Hansi Flick swiftly brought him off the bench at half-time, after which he created Barcelona’s third and final goal in a comfortable win. Scholes remained resoundingly unimpressed.
“He won’t get away with that for long at Barça. There’s absolutely no chance. How can you sleep in these days? Your phone, f------ alarm, whatever. How can you sleep in?
“He’s definitely got the talent to be [one of the best players in the world]. But he’ll never have the mentality.”