Dream Transfer: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Arsenal

It’s no secret Arsenal are in need of an upgrade on the left wing, and there’s few better in the world than Paris Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Gunners’ impressive Premier League campaign, rooted in set piece magic and quality defending, has taken the attention off the team’s deficiencies up top. Each of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze has yet to hit double-digit goals or assists this season despite each making over 40 appearances.

Gabriel Martinelli might have 11 goals to his name, but such a tally is adequate at best for a team that, as of last week, was in contention to lift a historic quadruple.

It’s a wonder to think just how much better Arsenal would be with a superstar winger joining Mikel Arteta’s ranks, one who already comes as a finished product. Kvaratskhelia boasts the playmaking, dribbling and finishing the likes of Trossard and Martinelli could only dream of, and would give the Gunners a proven winner—something sorely lacking at the Emirates.

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The End Product Is Undeniable

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the best left wingers in the world. | Eddie Keogh/UEFA/Getty Images

A sonnet could be written about Kvaratskhelia’s quality in isolation. The 25-year-old rarely needs help to bypass a backpedaling defender, using his dribbling and quick changes of direction to make a mockery of even the best markers.

Then there’s his control under pressure and constant intent to attack the goal, always confident to take matters into his own hands instead of dilly-dallying on the ball without any real desire to penetrate a defense. He’s also unselfish in the final third, never hesitating to let his playmaking shine and set up one of his teammates for success.

But it’s probably easier to simply focus on his end results. Despite logging inconsistent minutes this season, Kvaratskhelia already has 22 goal contributions to his name. Most recently, he tallied three goals and one assist against Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16, proving he can contribute against Premier League opposition just as much as PSG’s opponents in Ligue 1.

Even last season, when he made the move to the French capital in January, he registered 12 goal contributions in 25 appearances.

A Proven Winner Across Multiple Leagues

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped PSG win their first Champions League title last season. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

After just five months at PSG, Kvaratskhelia helped the team clinch a quadruple that included the Parisians’ first-ever Champions League title. Although the likes of Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi stole the headlines, the Georgia international was by no means a passenger for the historic triumph.

Kvaratskhelia created Dembélé’s early goal in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Arsenal and then went on to score his own in the final, a 5–0 rout over Inter Milan.

Before his days in France, Kvaratskhelia was stealing the show at Napoli. The winger, who earned the nickname “Kvaradona” in Naples after Diego Maradona, helped the Italian giants end their 33-year wait to win Serie A in his debut season.

Kvaratskhelia recorded 14 goals and 14 assists in the team’s storybook run to silverware in 2022–23, gaining the attention of clubs across the continent before he ultimately decided on PSG two years later.

Potentially Available

Mikel Arteta reportedly has his sights set on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Some dream transfers are simply that—just dreams. Yet a potential move to north London for Kvaratskhelia is not outside the realm of possibility.

The Independent report Arsenal are investigating a deal for the 25-year-old this summer. Kvaratskhelia’s camp is “open to the idea,” though it would take a massive offer and some convincing to get him to leave Luis Enrique’s project at PSG.

The Gunners unsurprisingly view the player as someone who could “offer more individual creativity” to Arteta’s attack. Kvaratskhelia would also undoubtedly elevate the squad overall should he replace either Trossard or Martinelli.

PSG, though, reportedly consider the ex-Napoli standout a “near-unsellable star,” potentially complicating the dream move. Still, “near-unsellable” is not the same thing as “unsellable,” leaving Arsenal some wiggle room should they work out the finances to entice Kvaratskhelia and his club with a bid that coincides with his assumed market value of $103.8 million (£77.9 million, €90 million).

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