Dusan Vlahovic: The Man to Fix Man Utd?
Manchester United spent over £200 million ($265.9 million) on attacking players ths past summer but still find themselves linked with forward reinforcements.
The signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško swallowed up the majority of United‘s transfer budget and has left them imbalanced as a result. They have been sharper in the final third but still look alarmingly porous elsewhere.
Regardless, the Red Devils are reportedly interested in recruiting more numbers in the final third. With uncertainty surrounding Joshua Zirkzee’s future, United are thought to be sniffing around Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović for a potentially cut-price fee of around £13 million, with the Serbia international’s contract expiring next summer.
If Zirkzee was to depart in January, United would lack quality depth in the centre forward position. Šeško is beginning to find his feet at Old Trafford, but the young Slovenian can’t save the Red Devils single-handedly.
So, would Vlahović help remedy Ruben Amorim’s problems?
What Would Dušan Vlahović Bring to Man Utd?
Vlahović arrived in Italian football with very little experience, but, after a brief teething period, unlocked his potential at Fiorentina. The 6’3 frontman hit his stride in 2020–21 as he struck 21 times in 40 appearances for the Viola, following up with 20 in his ifrst 24 games in purple the next season before switching to Juventus in January 2022.
One of European football’s hottest prospects, Vlahović was expected to seamlessly adapt to life in Turin, but instead endured a tame beginning with the Old Lady. The 25-year-old has found it difficult to win over managers and supporters since, despite his relatively solid goalscoring numbers.
Vlahović netted nine time in his first half-season with Juve and has managed 47 in the subsequent three full campaigns—hardly a shoddy tally. The striker’s minutes have been limited this season, but he’s still contributed four goals from the bench for Juve, including an exceptional cameo which involved two goals and an assist in the 4–4 Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund.
The Juve forward has proven a handy provider of goals despite not always being the most popular man in Turin, with consistent—albeit not spectacular—goalscoring a desirable asset for a club like United. The Red Devils are not blessed with clinical finishers and their new forward line is more centred around creativity than finishing ability.
Vlahović will never produce Erling Haaland-esque numbers, but his sturdy frame, impressive physicality and eye for goal could certainly prove beneficial at Old Trafford, even if he lacks the finesse of the world’s best forwards.
While not a technically gifted all-rounder, he could provide crucial quality depth for Amorim.
How Dušan Vlahović Compares to Man Utd’s Other Strikers?
From United’s 2024–25 squad, only Bruno Fernandes outscored Vlahović in all competitions last season. Of the forwards who remain at Old Trafford, Amad Diallo managed 11 goals and the increasingly frustrated Zirkzee produced a measly seven.
Fortunately for United, all three of their forward signings last summer scored more than the Juve striker last season, and while Vlahović’s numbers are much better than Zirkzee’s for 2024–25, they pale in comparison to those of Šeško.
The 22-year-old, who has now scored in back-to-back games for United, managed 11 more goal contributions than Vlahović, while also boasting a stronger goals-per-game ratio, shot on target percentage and conversion rate than the Serbian forward.
Vlahović was slightly more creative, with a higher pass completion rate and a higher proportion of shot and goal-creating actions per 90, but he was less effective from a defensive standpoint, offering very little protection to Juve’s midfield and losing more of his individual duels than Šeško.
Vlahović would provide healthy competition for Šeško, but he would have little chance of usurping the former RB Leipzig striker. He would have to accept minutes from the bench, especially if United fail to make their European return next season.
Should Man Utd Sign Dušan Vlahović?
In a period in which United are attempting to right the wrongs of their dismal recruitment policy over the past decade, Vlahović feels like an unnecessary gamble. Of course, should Zirkzee leave Old Trafford then a replacement would be required, but Vlahović is not necessarily the right alternative.
While a ‘bargain’ fee could prove massively tempting for the Red Devils, who have repeatedly proven to have little will power in the transfer market, Vlahović would be a sideways signing. He’s not quite clinical enough, lacks the technical skills required to thrive in the Premier League and has struggled under the weight of expectation at one of Europe’s elite sides already.
When also taking into consideration his mammoth wages—he’s reportedly earning around £368,000 per week, more than any other Serie A player—Vlahović could prove another unwise addition that United would eventually struggle to get rid of once he’s outstayed his welcome.
United need to be smarter with their recruitment moving forward. Vlahović is not a smart signing.