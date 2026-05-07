Why Arsenal, Barcelona, Man City Would Want to Sign Premier League Record Breaker

Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi’s incredible campaign has not gone unnoticed, with European behemoths Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City among the clubs reportedly tracking his progress.

The 19-year-old joined Bournemouth from Lorient for a bargain fee of approximately $14 million (£11.2 million) in February 2025, before spending the remainder of the season back on loan with the French club.

The current campaign is Kroupi’s first with the Cherries and despite his inexperience in the Premier League, the France youth international has enjoyed an astonishing campaign. By scoring in his last two matches, he’s reached 12 goals for the season, matching a record held by Robbie Keane and Robbie Fowler for most Premier League strikes by a teenager in their debut season.

Naturally, elite clubs are sniffing around Kroupi, and The Times report that Premier League title rivals Arsenal and Man City are both monitoring him. Barcelona, who are always on the hunt for attacking talent, are also admirers.

Kroupi doesn’t have a release clause in his Bournemouth contract, making negotiations more complicated for his suitors, and the south coast side are determined to retain his services for at least another season. They view him as a £100 million ($136 million) star in the making.

The striker has been instrumental to Bournemouth’s remarkable campaign, which could even end in Champions League qualification.

Why Are European Giants Circling Kroupi?

Kroupi has taken to English football like a duck to water. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Kroupi’s goal tally is one of the predominant factors informing the interest of Europe’s big-hitters. Only seven players have scored more than the precocious teenager in the Premier League this season, with only two of his strikes coming from the penalty spot.

Kroupi’s versatility furthers his appeal. The striker has also been deployed as an attacking midfielder in behind Evanilson this season. A withdrawn role hasn’t affected his impact, however, with five of his strikes coming in 13 appearances as a No. 10.

Having racked up quite the catalog of venomous efforts, Kroupi’s clean ball-striking ability has been integral to his goal tally, while he’s also impressed with his close control and speed across the forward line.

Perhaps most impressive is Kroupi’s ruthless edge in spite of carefully managed game time. The Frenchman has often been used as a substitute this term, starting just 18 league matches, and he’s regularly been withdrawn before the match reaches the 70-minute mark.

Yet, Kroupi is averaging a goal every 121 minutes in the Premier League, a rate only bettered by Newcastle United’s William Osula (117 mins) and Man City’s Erling Haaland (111 mins) this season.

Could Arsenal, Barcelona, Man City Move for Kroupi This Summer?

Hansi Flick needs a new striker. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona appear the side most likely to need Kroupi this summer. With Robert Lewandowski almost certainly leaving upon the expiration of his contract, Ferran Torres will be left as La Blaugrana’s only natural No. 9 option.

However, Barça will be considering an array of candidates as the Pole’s successor, including more established names such as Julián Alvarez. Kroupi would cost a sizeable sum, and given the club’s financial issues, they will be reluctant to spend so heavily on a relatively inexperienced talent.

Arsenal don’t necessarily need a striker or No.10—both areas are well stocked after last summer’s big spend—but Man City might be searching for a center forward if Omar Mamroush leaves. The Egyptian has been linked with an exit amid frustrations over his limited minutes.

Other European giants will be paying close attention to Kroupi, too. Manchester United will want an alternative to Benjamin Šeško next season as they juggle European and domestic duties, while Chelsea are still eager for a clinical No. 9 to relieve the goalscoring burden on João Pedro.

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