Endrick Potential Destinations—Ranked
After failing to break into Xabi Alonso’s team, Endrick is potentially eyeing a temporary move from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.
Endrick had hoped to make up for an underwhelming debut season in the Spanish capital with the arrival of new boss Xabi Alonso. Freshly handed the No. 9 shirt, the striker came into the 2025–26 campaign with redemption on the mind.
Yet Endrick has not played a single minute this season. Instead, Alonso has trusted Gonzalo García to play as Kylian Mbappé’s backup, forcing the teenager to consider a loan move from Real Madrid.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated ranks five potential transfer destinations for Endrick this winter.
5. West Ham United
West Ham United emerged as a surprise escape route for Endrick. The Hammers joined the long list of Premier League clubs circling around the Real Madrid youngster amid their disastrous start to the 2025–26 campaign.
Signing a player with the technical skill and finishing ability of Endrick would only help a West Ham side that has scored just seven goals and only collected four points through nine league matches this season.
Except Endrick would never beat out Jarrod Bowen and therefore would struggle to log consistent minutes. Plus, a move to the English top-flight might not be the best decision for the forward, who has already struggled with the physicality of playing in Spain.
4. AC Milan
Perhaps a more likely destination for Endrick is AC Milan. The Rossoneri are in the market for a striker upgrade after the underwhelming performances of Santiago Giménez and Christopher Nkunku, who are both still seeking their first league goals this season.
Endrick would seamlessly fit into Milan’s attack and get valuable experience playing on a team fighting for silverware. The 19-year-old would also get to reunite with his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modrić.
It remains to be seen, though, whether Milan will look to invest their money in another forward after handing Chelsea €42 million (£36.4 million, $49.1 million) for Nkunku at the end of August.
3. Stuttgart
Endrick could also opt to take his talents to the Bundesliga. Recent reports out of Germany indicate third-place Stuttgart are eyeing the No. 9.
The German outfit is in dire need of a striker. Nick Woltemade joined Newcastle United, Ermedin Demirović is sidelined with a long-term ankle injury and Deniz Undav has suffered recent injury woes of his own, leaving Stuttgart extremely thin up top.
Unlike his other options, Endrick would get the opportunity to play European football if he joined Stuttgart on loan. It might not be the Champions League, but Europa League minutes are the next best thing for the Real Madrid gem looking to develop his game.
2. Real Sociedad
Keeping Endrick in La Liga would be ideal for both Real Madrid and the striker. The Brazil international would gain vital experience playing week in and week out in the Spanish top-flight, as well as in the Copa del Rey.
Several Spanish clubs have expressed interest in the teenager, but Real Sociedad lead the way in terms of likelihood. Although Endrick would never displace Mikel Oyarzabal, he could give Ander Barrenetxea some much-needed competition; the 23-year-old has only bagged one league goal in 10 appearances this season.
On the cusp of relegation, Real Sociedad are desperate for a game-changing signing in January. Sergio Francisco’s men have just two wins to their name in 2025–26, and brining in a talent like Endrick would give them a fighting chance to turn their season around.
1. Lyon
Of all the clubs in Europe linked with Endrick, Lyon currently stand as the frontrunner to snag the Brazilian’s signature. Recent reports claim the French outfit have made an “official approach” to sign the Real Madrid man this winter.
Lyon are in need of attacking reinforcements. Pavel Šulc and Martín Satriano have traded minutes up top for Paulo Fonseca without much success; the two strikers have just four goals combined this season.
Endrick could be the spark the Ligue 1 side needs. The teenager’s raw speed and powerful left foot would elevate an attack crying out for a lethal finisher to play alongside Malick Fofana.