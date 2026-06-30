England Predicted Lineup vs. DR Congo: World Cup Round of 32

After the unfamiliar exuberance of Matchday 1, it’s all been very Gareth Southgate-esque for England at this summer’s World Cup—but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The Three Lions ticked off its first objective in North America: win Group L. It’s been pretty ugly post-Croatia, but Thomas Tuchel is confident that his team will only continue to grow as the tournament progresses.

However, the German has a few concerns entering the knockout stages, which begin against a robust and resilient DR Congo in Atlanta on Tuesday.

England’s supporters are always out in force. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Sébastien Desagre’s side have already held Portugal this summer, and England’s struggles against Ghana and Panama have led many to believe that it will have to fight tooth and nail to advance into the round of 16.

Here’s the team Tuchel could pick for England’s round of 32 clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

England Predicted XI vs. DR Congo

Tuchel has a dilemma at rightback. | Sports Illustrated

Pick your England XI!

GK: Jordan Pickford—England’s No. 1 hasn’t quite settled into the tournament, and it’s imperative that he produces a clean performance on Wednesday, given that DR Congo’s attacking moments will likely come few and far between.

RB: Djed Spence—Tuchel’s messed up at rightback; there’s no sugar-coating it. His gamble on Reece James staying fit hasn’t paid off, and now he’ll be forced to start either Spence or Ezri Konsa on Wednesday. Jarell Quansah is set to miss out with an ankle injury.

CB: Ezri Konsa—Konsa could be used at right back here, but if Tuchel opts for Spence, the Aston Villa man should retain his place at the heart of England’s backline.

CB: Marc Guéhi—A steady figure in defense, Guéhi missed out on Matchday 1 against Croatia but has since returned to the fold to partner Konsa. Those two must continue to build their relationship as the tournament progresses.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—Brazil, Germany and Morocco all benefitted from loading the box in the second halves of their respective round of 32 matches on Monday, and England’s secret weapon, O’Reilly, will offer a similar aerial threat when he surges from a left back position.

CM: Elliot Anderson—The £116 million ($153 million) man dominated statistically in the Premier League last season, and he’s at it again at the World Cup. Anderson is one of two players at the whole tournament to notch 20+ line-breaking passes (30), ball recoveries (20) and duels won (24).

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CM: Declan Rice—Rice earned some much-needed respite last time out, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Tuchel tinkers with his role against a deep-lying defense. The Englishman isn’t the most comfortable operator between the lines, but he’s a threat in and around the box.

RW: Bukayo Saka—He may not be 100%, but Saka’s ability to retain possession in the final third and efficiently combine with those in close proximity means his inclusion from the start is needed on Wednesday. England missed him for much of the Ghana stalemate, and the dynamic of this tie will likely be similar.

AM: Jude Bellingham—"Who else?" After a subdued campaign with Real Madrid, Bellingham is stepping up when his country needs him most. He’s playing with fire in his belly this summer.

LW: Marcus Rashford—Anthony Gordon has his perks, but against a DR Congo team that will defend deep, Rashford must play. The 28-year-old is explosive enough to bypass opponents, and his ball-striking could come in handy on Wednesday, too.

ST: Harry Kane—Three goals during the group stage mean Kane is now England’s record World Cup goalscorer, surpassing Gary Lineker. The Bayern Munich star also has Lionel Messi in his sights, as he goes in search of a second Golden Boot.

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