Why Man City Are Signing Elliot Anderson—and How He Fits In

To suggest that Elliot Anderson’s rise has been meteoric would be quite the understatement.

A little over four years ago, the then-19-year-old headed home at the back post to secure a dramatic final-day promotion up to League One for Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers, who trounced Scunthorpe 7–0 and thus leapfrogged Northampton Town into third.

His brief loan spell at the Memorial Stadium made it abundantly clear that Anderson was destined for a career beyond the English Football League (EFL), but Newcastle United’s need to financially juggle meant their homegrown star was sacrificed in 2024.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis isn’t exactly venerated for his eye for talent and capacity to broker a savvy deal. Still, his move for Anderson ranks among the best (and most profitable) of his chaotic tenure.

Two stellar Premier League campaigns, not to mention his sudden importance to the national team, have seen Anderson evolve from Bristolian hero to England’s next great midfield hope, complementing Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

The 23-year-old is currently enjoying the first of surely several World Cup experiences, with a mammoth transfer to Manchester City whirring away behind the scenes. A club-record £116 million ($153 million) fee has been agreed, and Anderson is set to become the first signing of the Enzo Maresca era.

Here’s why the Cityzens have gone all out to sign the burgeoning England international.

Why Man City Are Signing Anderson for Huge Fee

Anderson is a do-it-all midfielder. | Patrick Smith/FIFA/Getty Images

A stunning rise over the past two years has seen Anderson become the fourth-most expensive player of all time.

Manchester City are thus backing the 23-year-old to be the lynchpin of their midfield for the next decade, in a world without Rodri and Bernardo Silva. Silva has already moved on, signing for Real Madrid, and although Los Blancos are no longer in the hunt for Rodri, the Spaniard’s powers have started to fade off the back of a significant knee injury. His contract expires next year, too.

Anderson differs from both in profile. He’s what you could call a vintage English midfielder, bereft of the ’pausa’ often seen on the continent, but laden with grit and running power.

He‘s all-action, leading the Premier League last season for touches (3,300), ball recoveries (306) and duels won (297). He played in all 38 games, and has avoided the sideline since recovering from a back injury in early 2024.

Anderson’s steel can’t be questioned, nor can his ability to progress the ball through the center of the pitch. There are subtleties of midfield play which he’ll learn from the likes of Rodri in Manchester, but Anderson excels at the fundamentals. He led the Premier League with 2,038 successful passes and 376 line-breaking passes last term.

Rodri will be expected to help Anderson settle quickly. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The sheer volume of minutes he played gives him a better chance of dominating statistically, but they nonetheless point towards the type of midfielder he is.

City gradually became more transitional under Pep Guardiola, with the make-up of their roster forcing the genius Spaniard into a rethink. Anderson is well-equipped to cover large spaces thanks to his athleticism, and he’s also effective when tasked with pressing high up the pitch. Again, there are minor details regarding his positioning that could be improved to reach the next level, but Anderson certainly isn’t far off.

Forest were never going to let him go without City paying a Premier League premium, and the long-term contract he signed at the City Ground meant the Cityzens had little choice but to succumb to Marinakis’ demands. Given their midfield needs after Silva’s exit and the impressively rounded nature of Anderson’s skill set, not to mention his age, their mammoth outlay is understandable.

In a Premier League that’s only becoming more physical and transitional, midfielders like Anderson are invaluable.

Elliot Anderson 2025–26 Premier League Stats

Metric Volume Games 38 Minutes 3,335 Goals 4 Assists 4 Successful Passes 2,038 (1st in PL) Duels Won 297 (1st in PL) Touches 3,300 (1st in PL)

How Anderson Fits In at Man City

Enzo Maresca (center) is Man City’s new manager. | Manchester City

For the first time in a decade, we‘re no longer talking about a Manchester City team led by Pep Guardiola.

Maresca, Guardiola’s former assistant in Manchester, has officially been confirmed as the Spaniard’s successor.

Maresca primarily deployed a 4-2-3-1 at Chelsea, with full backs encouraged to work infield and help create central overloads. Anderson, right now, wouldn’t be the ideal Guardiola ’pivote’, but he’s primed to shine alongside Rodri in a midfield two.

The Englishman was almost exclusively used in a double pivot at Forest, with Ibrahim Sangaré giving Anderson the license to roam from his position and contribute heavily between both boxes.

Anderson’s legs should mitigate for a potentially declining Rodri, with the Englishman capable of filling the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner’s void should the Spanish international move on next summer. A year working alongside Rodri will help the 23-year-old immensely, as the subtleties of European midfield play start to complement an already impressive skill set.

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