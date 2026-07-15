England vs. Argentina: History of Fiery Rivalry Explained Ahead of World Cup Semifinal

Atlanta police has “enhanced” its security measures in the city ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, an official statement outlined.

The meeting between these two powerhouse nations has all the ingredients to become an all-time classic, given the high stakes and historical tensions.

The teams have not played each other at all since 2005, and not at a World Cup since three years before that, but they remain arguably international soccer’s biggest rivals with this match one of the most anticipated in the competition’s modern history.

Public Safety Measures Increased for Semifinal

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the iconic clash. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

In a statement, Atlanta Police said: “As Atlanta prepares to host an upcoming FIFA World Cup semifinal match and welcomes increased numbers of residents and visitors, the Atlanta Police Department has enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture.

“Additional personnel and resources are already deployed and will continue to be strategically assigned in and around the event venues, entertainment districts and other high-traffic areas to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

“These proactive measures are designed to protect the public, deter criminal activity and ensure residents and visitors can safely enjoy this historic event.”

Anticipation for the match since it was confirmed after the two sides won their quarterfinals has reached fever pitch, with The Athletic reporting that the cheapest tickets available on resale platforms jumped to $3,000 on Saturday night, with others going for much more.

History of Animosity

The “Hand of God” is one of the World Cup's most iconic and controversial moments ever. | Allsport/Getty Images

Wednesday’s meeting will represent the fifth tie between the two sides at the World Cup, making Argentina England’s most common opponent in the competition’s history.

The first clash took place back in 1962, with England running out 3–1 winners, but it was a match four years later that helped stoke a lasting rivalry between the two teams.

Geoff Hurst’s goal proved the difference during a spicy quarterfinal at Wembley Stadium, en route to England’s only World Cup triumph to date.

Outraged by what he perceived as unsportsmanlike conduct from Argentina, England manager Sir Alf Ramsey told his players not to exchange shirts with their opponents after the final whistle and infamously described his team’s opponent as acting “as animals.” Viewed as superior and xenophobic, Ramsey’s incendiary comment marked a turning point in England’s relationship with Argentina and much of South America.

However, by far the most famous encounter between the two took place twenty years later during another quarterfinal at the 1986 World Cup. The animosity of the fixture was stoked by the Falklands War—a 74-day conflict between the United Kingdom and Argentina over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands (known as Las Malvinas in Spanish)—which took place just four years earlier. The war resulted in the deaths of 649 Argentine soldiers, as well as 255 British soldiers and three civilians.

Against that backdrop, the match took on another dimension and was propelled to near-mythic status as a result of Diego Maradona’s performance. Argentina’s No. 10 scored both his infamous “Hand of God” and “Goal of the Century” in the same game, as his side ran out 2–1 winners. He would later describe the 1986 win as “revenge” for the Argentinians killed in the Falklands.

England’s goalkeeper that day Peter Shilton later said of Maradona: “I’ve seen other players cheat, admit to it and apologize. But he won’t apologize and I won’t shake hands with him or acknowledge him. I always say he’s the greatest player in history but I don’t respect him as a sportsman and I never will.”

At the 1998 World Cup, Argentina eliminated England on penalties in the round of 16, after David Beckham was sent off for kicking out at Diego Simeone, who exaggerated the contact. Beckham did have some revenge of his own four years later, dispatching a spot kick to beat Argentina 1–0 the last time the two sides met in a competitive setting in the group stage of the 2002 tournament.

Absence over the last 21 years since their last meeting—a 2005 friendly—has not made the heart grow fonder. One of Argentina fans’ most popular chants at matches translates as “whoever doesn’t jump is English,” while the players sang “for Las Malvinas, for Diego, for Leo’s last one” as they celebrated the 3–1 quarterfinal win over Switzerland.

Control of the Falkland islands remains disputed by Argentina to this day, and the issue continues to strain diplomatic relations between the two countries. However, those actually involved in the soccer insist that politics doesn’t enter the field.

Calls for Calm Amid the Noise

Lionel Scaloni is focussed on the soccer and nothing more. | JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images

“It’s a game of soccer, eh?” Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said sternly when the sense of occasion was brought up in a press conference after his side’s win over Switzerland.

“The message is that it’s a game of soccer. We are not looking for anything else. We are going to play a game of soccer against a great team, with a great coach that I admire a lot. It’s a game of soccer. Period. There’s no more to say than this.”

Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul echoed the boss’s words, adding: “The Malvinas issue needs to be discussed elsewhere.”

On how much outside narratives seep through to the players, Argentina legend Javier Zanetti—who played in the 1998 and 2002 encounters—told FourFourTwo: “Despite the media hype, we were focused on other things.”

For England, the focus will be on eliminating the defending champion and making a first final since 1966.

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