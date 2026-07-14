England vs. Argentina—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Fierce rivals England and Argentina meet for the first time since 2005 in Atlanta on Wednesday night, with the teams vying to reach the 2026 World Cup final.

It’s a fixture that transcends the tournament and the sport itself, with deep-rooted geopolitical tension dating back to the early 19th century and enlivened by the Falklands War four decades ago, ensuring there’s no love lost between the two nations.

The animosity has scarcely subsided and there’s no better opponent for Argentina to bypass to reach back-to-back World Cup finals.

However, Lionel Scaloni’s team has been anything but convincing in North America this summer, teasing elimination at every hurdle after topping Group J with ease. The holder has been taken to extra time by Cabo Verde and Switzerland, and was forced to fight back from 2–0 down against Egypt in the last-16.

England has performed with slightly more measure and control, although some may have expected more from Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions this summer. The heroic determination with which they‘ve performed cannot be denied, but there’s still a sense that this team has gears to move through.

Both of these sides may well be saving their best work for what promises to be a special occasion on Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta.

England vs. Argentina Score Prediction

Three Lions Overpower Holder

Jude Bellingham has enjoyed an outstanding tournament. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

This is one of the great international rivalries, and you can’t help but feel that something remarkable will play out in Wednesday’s semifinal.

We‘ve waited 21 years for these two to reconvene, with England prevailing in one of its great friendly victories the last time they met, courtesy of a late Michael Owen goal in Geneva.

The defensive performances of both teams this summer suggest goals are on the menu in Atlanta, with Argentina’s structural flaws in possession masked by Lionel Messi’s magic and the mystical. England is out to defy Argentinian spontaneity and a winning habit that’s allowed its journey to perpetuate in North America despite rather shoddy performances.

This really could go either way.

Argentinian emotion : England has performed heroically at times this tournament, and there‘s a level-headedness to Tuchel’s team that should serve it well on Wednesday. While Scaloni has attempted to play down the political aspect of the semifinal, there‘s no doubt that this Argentinian team will perform as if their lives depend on it. There’s a hatred among Argentinians towards the English that’s no longer mirrored, and although that may well give the holders more determination to prevail, there’s also a chance Scaloni’s team tilts beyond the threshold and ultimately compromises their hopes of winning.

: England has performed heroically at times this tournament, and there‘s a level-headedness to Tuchel’s team that should serve it well on Wednesday. While Scaloni has attempted to play down the political aspect of the semifinal, there‘s no doubt that this Argentinian team will perform as if their lives depend on it. There’s a hatred among Argentinians towards the English that’s no longer mirrored, and although that may well give the holders more determination to prevail, there’s also a chance Scaloni’s team tilts beyond the threshold and ultimately compromises their hopes of winning. Running on fumes : The respective recoveries of both teams in the build-up to the semifinal will surely play a pivotal role. Neither Argentina nor England has had a seamless run. While the holder has twice been forced to extra time, the Three Lions have been tasked with mitigating the Azteca’s altitude and Miami’s stifling humidity in back-to-back games. They’ll be particularly grateful for the much cooler air-conditioned Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

: The respective recoveries of both teams in the build-up to the semifinal will surely play a pivotal role. Neither Argentina nor England has had a seamless run. While the holder has twice been forced to extra time, the Three Lions have been tasked with mitigating the Azteca’s altitude and Miami’s stifling humidity in back-to-back games. They’ll be particularly grateful for the much cooler air-conditioned Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Superstars delivering: Harry Kane and Lionel Messi drew blanks last time out, but the two have six and eight goals for their countries this summer. Jude Bellingham was England’s main man against Norway, scoring twice again, while Messi needed Julián Alvarez in Kansas City. These teams are built around their superstars, and based on what we‘ve seen so far this summer, none of them will have any interest in letting their nation down on Wednesday.

Prediction: England 3–2 Argentina

Declan Rice somehow remains an option for Thomas Tuchel. | Sports Illustrated

Declan Rice lasted 45 minutes in England’s quarterfinal win over Norway, having suffered from a stomach bug in the build-up to the game. Rice has reportedly fought off that illness and should be fit to start on Wednesday, but there’s also a lingering hamstring issue to consider.

With Tuchel yet to hand minutes to Kobbie Mainoo, Reece James will likely offer Rice respite when required in Atlanta.

James returned from his hamstring injury in Miami, coming off the bench in the second half of normal time. Even if he’s now fully fit, Tuchel may retain his faith in Ezri Konsa at rightback. John Stones and Marc Guéhi will thus remain the center back pairing.

Noni Madueke has played his way out of the starting lineup, with Bukayo Saka a sure bet to start in the semifinal. Anthony Gordon will likely once again get the nod over Marcus Rashford down the left, having teed up Bellingham’s brilliant first goal on Saturday.

England predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Scaloni must be tempted by a midfield change. | Sports Illustrated

There have been reports in Argentina that Scaloni will switch to a back three against England, but such a drastic change doesn’t exactly fit with the manager’s character.

He likes to tweak, but often more subtly. Many have accused him of not doing enough this summer, so we could see a dynamic change in midfield on Wednesday. Instead of deploying four central midfielders, Argentina should be gifted an alternate source of width via Giuliano Simeone down the right flank.

Simeone is among the roster members who curiously haven’t featured much at all for the holders this summer. The likes of Nico Paz and Valentin Barco are unlikely to be trusted at this stage.

Julián Alvarez could very well start in attack after his heroics last time out, while Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Tagliafico will surely retain their respective places over Gonzálo Montiel and Facundo Medina at fullback.

Argentina predicted lineup vs. England (4-4-2): E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; Simeone, Mac Allister, Paredes, Fernández; Messi, Alvarez.

Pick Your World Cup XI!

What Time Does England vs. Argentina Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

: Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Wednesday, July 15

: Wednesday, July 15 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)

How to Watch England vs. Argentina on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer

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