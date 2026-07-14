England Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina: World Cup Semifinal

England is readying itself for its biggest World Cup encounter in 36 years, as historic rival Argentina awaits in Atlanta with a spot in the tournament’s showpiece event at stake.

The Three Lions have been cruelly defied in two World Cup semifinals since their sole triumph on home soil in 1966, and have grown familiar with late-stage tournament defeats in recent years. Now, Thomas Tuchel is aiming to take England one step beyond.

Grit and resilience rather than absolute mastery have been the key features of England’s tournament to date, and Jude Bellingham’s continued brilliance in tandem with Harry Kane have allowed a nation to dream again.

Wednesday’s duel is a seismic occasion, and many will feel as if Tuchel’s side, even if they’ve struggled to discover their best form this summer, are more than capable of overwhelming an Argentina team that’s relentlessly flirted with elimination.

Here’s how England could line up for its second World Cup semifinal of the 21st century.

England Predicted XI vs. Argentina

Tuchel has a full complement of players available. | Sports Illustrated

Pick your England XI!

GK: Jordan Pickford—Caught out by a cross-shot in Miami, it hasn’t been a plain-sailing tournament for Pickford. England’s No. 1 has all the makings of a pantomime villain in what promises to be a chaotic semifinal in Atlanta.

RB: Ezri Konsa—Reece James may be back to 100%, but Tuchel may want to preserve the Chelsea skipper just in case he’s needed in midfield—as was the case against Norway. Djed Spence is emerging as a cult hero, but Konsa will likely continue at right back here.

CB: John Stones—Stones deserves to retain his place at the heart of England’s defense, with some canny defending in a two-on-one situation last time out ensuring Norway didn’t double its lead before Jude Bellingham restored parity.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Guéhi has settled into the World Cup and is going about his business without many noticing. That’s always a good sign.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—The burgeoning left back has found himself in some dangerous attacking positions this summer, but is yet to find himself on the scoresheet. This would be some occasion for O’Reilly to score his first England goal.

CM: Elliot Anderson—Anderson was used in a myriad roles by Tuchel in the quarterfinals, as the German constantly tinkered with his midfield configuration. He’ll play a key role in helping England overpower Argentina.

CM: Declan Rice—How Rice is still standing is quite remarkable. He’s absolutely cooked, yet Tuchel continues to wheel him out in England’s midfield. A World Cup triumph would be sweet, but Rice must be salivating over the prospect of a break.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Even if he still isn’t 100%, Tuchel has to trust him over Noni Madueke, who was rightfully hooked after 45 minutes against Norway.

AM: Jude Bellingham—England’s heroic No. 10 has scored twice in back-to-back knockout stage games, and he’s drawn alongside Harry Kane on six goals. Bellingham, involved in a media-stoked disagreement with his manager postmatch on Saturday, is inspiring England‘s quest to claim a second World Cup trophy.

LW: Anthony Gordon—Gordon is firmly clear of Marcus Rashford in the depth chart and has vindicated Tuchel’s faith in the previous two games. Argentina boasts a distinct weakness at fullback, so Gordon should be tasked with getting at his man—likely Nahuel Molina—as much as possible.

ST: Harry Kane—The captain is set to make his 121st England cap on Wednesday, meaning he’ll become the highest-capped outfielder in the country’s history.

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