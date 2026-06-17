England vs. Croatia—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

England and Croatia renew their recent rivalry when beginning their 2026 World Cup campaigns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The nations have locked horns four times over the past eight years, beginning with the 2018 World Cup semifinal. Croatia triumphed on that occasion before losing to France in the final, but England is unbeaten in the last three duels. A hard-fought 1–0 win for the Three Lions at Euro 2020 was the most recent battle.

Thomas Tuchel will be keen to replicate that result as England, who are genuine contenders for the crown, seek to make a winning start. Performances have generally been impressive under the German bar the odd slip-up, but Wednesday’s game is the first major test of his 18-month tenure.

Croatia is a perennial overperformer at major tournaments, but there’s uncertainty around the current squad. Father Time has caught up with many of the nation’s star players, with only a smattering of exciting young talents shining through. Still, the world has learned not to dismiss Croatia on the international stage, and it will be determined to once again go deeper than expected this summer.

England vs. Croatia Score Prediction

Stalemate Suits Both Teams

England could accept a point. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

The opening slate of games has been characterized by the collision of nations content with a single point from their first outing. With eight third-placed teams progressing alongside every group’s top two, jeopardy has diminished for the larger nations.

England and Croatia both know progression is all but certain providing they don’t succumb to an almighty shock. A draw on Wednesday teamed with a victory from one of the remaining two games against Panama and Ghana almost certainly enough to make it to the next round.

While England and Croatia will be eager to finish first in Group L and receive a more palatable last 32 tie—on paper, at least—both are unlikely to leave themselves exposed by pushing too hard for victory in the opening clash.

England has the superior squad and is favorites for Wednesday, but Croatia’s experience and industriousness could help them thwart Tuchel’s pragmatic side.

FIFA rankings : Few group stage matches are more evenly balanced than England vs. Croatia, with just seven places separating the countries in the world rankings. In most other years, Croatia would be a Pot 1 side and would have avoided the Three Lions, but the irregularity of three tournament hosts ensures an early meeting.

: Few group stage matches are more evenly balanced than England vs. Croatia, with just seven places separating the countries in the world rankings. In most other years, Croatia would be a Pot 1 side and would have avoided the Three Lions, but the irregularity of three tournament hosts ensures an early meeting. England’s caution: Organization has been king for Tuchel during his England spell, with the 1966 world champions only throwing caution to the wind against so-called lesser opposition. The Three Lions are expected to produced a safety-first display against Croatia and that could result in a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: England 1–1 Croatia

England Predicted Lineup vs. Croatia

There are decisions for Tuchel to make at center back, right wing and in attacking midfield. | Sports Illustrated

Tino Livramento has been forced to withdraw from England’s squad ahead of the opening fixture, replaced by Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah. The center back won’t start in defense, though, with John Stones and Marc Guéhi the most likely partnership either side of Reece James and Nico O’Reilly.

Jordan Pickford is one of the guaranteed starters for Tuchel in between the posts, while a double pivot of Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson is also nailed-on. Who plays ahead of them in the No.10 role remains to be seen, however, with Morgan Rogers and Jude Bellingham fighting for a starting berth.

Harry Kane, England’s skipper and best player, will start up front, but Bukayo Saka might not be risked from the off on the right wing as he continues to battle some fitness issues. Fellow Arsenal forward Noni Madueke could feature instead, with Barcelona’s Anthony Gordon on the other flank.

England predicted lineup vs. Croatia (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Stones, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Croatia Predicted Lineup vs. England

Croatia has some wise heads in its ranks. | Sports Illustrated

The bulk of Zlatko Dalić’s XI will come as little surprise. Likely to field a 3-4-3 formation, Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić will start in midfield, Dominik Livaković in goal and Joško Gvardiol, Josip Šutalo and up-and-comer Luka Vušković in the back three.

The wing backs have plenty of experience, with Bayern Munich’s Josip Stanišić joined by 154-cap international Ivan Perišić in the wide areas.

There are tougher decisions to be made in the forward line, however, with Andrej Kramarić and Mario Pašalić among the big names potentially missing out. Petar Musa of FC Dallas is expected to lead the line, supported by Como’s Martin Baturina and Inter Milan’s Petar Sučić in behind.

Croatia predicted lineup vs. England (3-4-3): Livaković; Šutalo, Vušković, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modrić, Kovačić, Perišić; P. Sučić, Baturina; Musa.

Pick Your World Cup XI!

What Time Does England vs. Croatia Kick Off?

Location : Arlington, United States

: Arlington, United States Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Wednesday, June 17

: Wednesday, June 17 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

How to Watch England vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV Two, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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