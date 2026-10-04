Alex Scott’s Three Potential Transfer Destinations—Ranked

The future remains uncertain for Bournemouth star Alex Scott amid significant transfer interest, but it’s currently Chelsea who are reportedly “leading the race” to sign the highly-coveted midfielder.

The 23-year-old’s rapid ascent at the Vitality Stadium has naturally grabbed the attention of Europe’s elite teams, as well as resulting in a promotion to England’s senior squad for the current international period.

Scott dazzled on his full debut during England’s 7–0 demolition of Croatia, offering yet another example of his unique blend of athleticism, tenacity and grace in the engine room.

Chelsea’s longstanding interest in the precocious midfielder yielded more than one bid for his signature in the most recent transfer window, but Bournemouth swiftly rejected all said offers—which were reportedly in excess of $79 million (£60 million).

As per the Telegraph, the Blues will revive their interest in Scott over the coming year and are currently leading the race to sign him amid links with their Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

While Bournemouth have apparently ruled out a winter sale of their prized asset, Chelsea are willing to wait until next summer for Scott, who will have just one year remaining on his contract at that point.

But with Chelsea facing competition for his services, where will Scott end up next?

3. Arsenal

Arsenal invested in their midfield over the summer by signing Bruno Guimarães. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

One of Scott’s named suitors, Arsenal, would prove a highly appealing option. After all, how often does the opportunity arise to join the Premier League champions?



One consideration for Scott must be playing time, however, and there would be fierce competition for minutes at the Emirates Stadium.



Arsenal already boasted some exceptional midfield options before last summer’s window. Declan Rice, of course, remains the headline act, but Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino, Martin Ødegaard, Martín Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and even the versatile Kai Havertz is an impressive supporting cast.



Now the fight for minutes is even more intense in north London, with the arrival of Bruno Guimarães adding yet another dynamic to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.



Arsenal certainly have more pressing areas of their squad which require bolstering, most notably the left wing and center forward positions. Scott would be an excellent addition, but undoubtedly a luxury one.

2. Liverpool

Liverpool need midfield reinforcements. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Unlike Arsenal, Liverpool do find themselves desperate for greater quality and depth in midfield.



Currently, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are the three prominent options in the double pivot. Trey Nyoni is a precocious academy graduate but just 19 years old, while Wataru Endō is little more than an emergency option in times of trouble.



Having spent last summer adding quality to their forward line and defense, the Reds are expected to target a new midfielder in the coming windows.



There is understandable clamor for a defensive midfield specialist given Liverpool’s persistent struggles at the back, but Scott remains difficult to ignore when assessing midfield targets.



Andoni Iraola is the manager who helped propel him into the limelight at Bournemouth and Liverpool know the midfielder would thrive within the Spaniard’s high-octane pressing system.



What has made Scott stand out at Bournemouth is his ability to straddle both defensive and attacking sides of the game, with few better all-rounders currently plying their trade in the Premier League.



There’s no doubt he would improve Liverpool.

1. Chelsea

Xabi Alonso needs at least one new midfielder in January. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea also find themselves eager for midfield reinforcements after an unsatisfactory end to the summer transfer window. After losing Enzo Fernández at the 11th hour and failing to sign Lamine Camara as his replacement, they find themselves alarmingly light of options.



Moisés Caicedo’s injury issues early in the campaign have exposed Chelsea’s lack of depth, with Valentín Barco, Jordan Henderson, Roméo Lavia, Reece James and Malo Gusto hardly an inspiring set of options in his absence—and the latter two also tasked with playing in the defense when necessary.



It seems inevitable that Xabi Alonso will be gifted at least one midfielder this winter. The Telegraph insist that any move for Scott wouldn’t impact a separate deal for Camara, who appears a more likely addition in January than the Bournemouth star.



With Chelsea willing to wait until next summer for Scott, Stamford Bridge appears the most probable destination.



Scott would be joining a young and hungry team, coached by one of the most exciting managers on the planet. Game time would be guaranteed and he would be offered greater attacking freedom than at Arsenal or Liverpool given Caicedo’s defensive prowess.



It seems inevitable that Chelsea will significantly up their previous offers for Scott in the near future.