Erling Haaland Sends Emotional Jack Grealish Message Over Club World Cup Snub
Erling Haaland publicly shared how much he missed Jack Grealish on Manchester City’s flight to the United States.
Manchester City officially touched down on U.S. soil ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup with some new faces in blue. Rayan Cherki, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders made the trip overseas and are all expected to feature in the newly expanded tournament.
Grealish, though, did not make the cut. The England international was left out of Pep Guardiola’s squad after another underwhelming season. Speculation continues to mount of an impending exit for the 29-year-old, keeping him out of Guardiola’s plans this summer.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Manchester City are firmly focused on the future, but Haaland is still reminiscing about the past. The striker couldn’t help but share the photo of an empty seat next to him on the flight to the United States. Grealish was always the person next to Haaland on travel days, but now, the Norway captain was forced to sit alone.
“Jack Grealish where are you?” Haaland posted on social media.
Grealish only recorded a single goal and assist in 20 Premier League appearances in the 2024–25 season. Across all competitions, he found the back of the net just three times. Although he featured in every FA Cup game on the road to the final, he then was benched against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium.
The forward recently let his frustrations out on social media when he replied to a fan’s criticism with the following: “Haha I’ve been bad lately? Scored three goals in my last three appearances over 45 mins but okie dokie love x.” Grealish also commented, “What u want me to do, score a hatty in 20?”
Grealish’s future destination remains uncertain, but it is very likely Haaland will have to find a permanent new travelling companion very soon.
Manchester City, meanwhile, kick off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Wydad on Wednesday, June 18. Along with Grealish, the Cityzens will also be without Napoli-bound Kevin De Bruyne, the injured Mateo Kovačic and James McAtee, who is representing England at the Under-21 European Championship.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.