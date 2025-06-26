Erling Haaland Reaches Historic Goalscoring Milestone Passing Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe
Eerling Haaland's goal to extend Manchester City's lead over Juventus in the Club World Cup was far from the prettiest he's scored, but it's one with plenty of significance.
A poor first touch saw the ball bounce on Haaland's right leg and ricochet into the back of an open goal for one of the clumsiest goals of the tournament so far. Still, all goals count the same, and this was Haaland's 300th for club and country in his professional career.
It's an astonishing feat for the 24-year-old center forward, who's been bagging goal after goal since his irruption into the spotlight with RB Salzburg over half-a-decade ago. From that moment on, he's been arguably the most prolific goalscorer in world football.
It took Haaland only 370 games to manage such a stunning accomplishment. To put this into perspective, that's faster than other modern era greats, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé by a wide margin.
According to ESPN Research, it took Ronaldo 554 games, Messi 418 and Mbappé 409 to reach the 300-goal mark in their careers.
Haaland stole headlines in May 2019 when he scored nine goals in a single match for Norway in the U-20 FIFA World Cup. That form has translated into the senior level where he's terrorized back lines all over Europe.
The Premier League is the competition where Haaland's made the most damage, with 85 goals in 97 appearances. But perhaps more impressive is his record in the Champions League, where he averages over a goal per game, with 49 goals in 48 matches.
Here's a full breakdown of Haaland's 300 goals by team.
Team
Goals Scored
Matches Played
Manchester City
123
145
Borussia Dortmund
86
89
Norway
42
43
RB Salzburg
29
27
Molde
20
50
*Haaland didn't score a goal in 16 games played for Norwegian side Bryne
