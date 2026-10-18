Erling Haaland’s One-Word Update After Huge Man City Injury Scare

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca revealed that Erling Haaland had provided a brief but positive update on his health after ending Saturday’s win over Ipswich Town hobbling off in visible distress. The No. 9 was “O.K.”

Haaland is playing a lot better than “O.K.” despite the ongoing turmoil surrounding Manchester City. The relentlessly prolific Norwegian nabbed another brace against Ipswich, taking his tally to a ridiculous 12 goals in his last eight appearances for the club. As Maresca laughed earlier this season: “How do you say in English? Happy wife, happy life? For us, happy Erling, happy life.”

Despite two more goals and another set of three points this weekend, Haaland was a picture of discontent at the Etihad Stadium.

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Erling Haaland was chasing a hat trick. | Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

City held a 3–2 lead over their newly promoted visitors deep in stoppage time but the Tractor Boys were pushing for an equalizer. In the face of this pressure, Haaland led a late counterattack to put the game to bed and complete his hat trick.

Haaland’s first touch got away from him just enough to give Jack Clarke the encouragement to go for the bouncing ball. The Ipswich substitute got his studs up, making contact with the ball and offering a spiky wall against which Haaland connected.

The striker still had a little over a minute to hobble around, appealing for full time before angrily trudging down the tunnel as soon as the whistle was blown.

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Erling Haaland wasn’t Manchester City’s only concern. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Thankfully for Haaland, Manchester City and almost every Fantasy Premier League player on the platform, no lasting damage would appear to have been done. “Erling said he was O.K. so hopefully it is nothing serious,” Maresca revealed. However, the City boss did add: “The one we need to wait on is Antoine.”

Antoine Semenyo was one of five City players who appeared to sustain some sort of fitness concern in the closing stages of Saturday’s bruising clash. The winger was only introduced in the 77th minute but still failed to come through the contest unscathed.

Mateo Kovačić, Nico O’Reilly and Matheus Nunes were all forced off with various niggles. Maresca played down the ailments for Kovačić and Nunes but warned that O’Reilly was still nursing a back complaint.

The relentless fixture list doesn’t afford much time for recovery. City host Greek outfit AEK Athens in the Champions League on Tuesday before traveling to Aston Villa for Saturday’s early kickoff. While a double-header against a royally in-form Brighton & Hove Albion awaits at the end of October, Maresca may take the upcoming midweek clash as opportunity to fulfill his promise of resting Haaland.