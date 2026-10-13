How Man City Could Be Immediately Suspended Before Appeal Verdict

Those hoping to see Manchester City begin to suffer the impact of their guilty verdict were left bitterly disappointed this weekend when Enzo Maresca’s side roared to victory over Liverpool.

Many have been left wondering whether there is even any point to going ahead with a season that is being played out amid perhaps the biggest controversy the Premier League has ever seen. Having been found guilty of a significant number of financial rule breaches between 2009 and 2018, City are potentially facing a seismic punishment that could alter the landscape of the English game as we know it.

As it stands, no punishment has been handed out, with City appealing the verdict and repeatedly proclaiming confidence that their innocence will soon be proven. It has left the Premier League in limbo, but teams do actually have the power to force through the harshest of punishments—expulsion from the division.

Per Rule B6 of the Premier League’s regulations: “The League may expel a Club from membership upon a special Resolution to that effect being passed by a majority of not less than three-quarters of such members as (being entitled to do so) vote by their representatives or by proxy at a General Meeting of which notice specifying the intention to propose the Resolution has been duly given.”

Simply put, that means a total of 15 clubs could come together and vote to kick City out of the competition immediately. According to The Independent, such conversations have already been held among a number of club executives.

“This is a farce that will lead to protest, damage to the integrity and reputation of the competition, and possibly even violence,” one is quoted as saying. “The board has a duty at law to its shareholders to protect, enhance and promote the interests of the Premier League.”

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Could Man City Actually Be Suspended?

A dark cloud hangs over Man City. | Isaac Parkin/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

By the letter of the Premier League’s law, it is possible that City could be kicked out of the Premier League if enough clubs believe it would be in the competition’s best interests. After all, that is exactly why the rule exists.

That being said, it is recognized that such a push would almost certainly fail in the current circumstances.

While City await the outcome of their appeal, it is expected that any legal challenge of a hypothetical expulsion would be successful, which would only increase the uncertainty and the tension surrounding the current situation.

Executives are, however, continuing to push for immediate action against City, with many believing the season cannot be allowed to continue on its current trajectory.

The deadline for a final verdict on City’s appeal is Jan. 23, 2027. Given the extended length of the initial case, there is every reason to believe things will take right up until the final second of that window.

That date is currently marked for an away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on what would be the 22nd match of City’s Premier League season, one week before title rivals Arsenal are due to visit the Etihad.