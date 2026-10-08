Erling Haaland’s Plea Amid Man City Turmoil Is Not What Fans Want to Hear

Erling Haaland had a rousing message for Manchester City fans in the wake of the Premier League’s sweeping guilty verdict: “We have to stick together. We have to stay with each other, and we have to stay positive.”

For three years, City were under investigation for breaching the competition’s financial regulations. The club was ultimately found guilty of 114 of 115 charges, all related to infractions committed between the 2009–10 and 2017–18 seasons.

City compiled “sham” contracts and agreements to inflate revenue and reduce costs by £900 million ($1.2 billion). Still, they maintain their innocence and already launched an official appeal, dragging on the saga even further and delaying potential punishments that could see the 10-time English champions vacate titles or be relegated.

The scandal has left the club, the players and the fans in a state of disarray and uncertainty, but Haaland is trying to keep spirits high—an already tough job made even harder by a trip to Anfield looming this weekend.

“No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile,” Haaland added after encouraging the fans to stick together. “So we have to stay positive, look ahead and try to win football games and try to enjoy the situation and win the game.”

He then repeated the phrase ”stick together” twice more, as if he was trying to convince himself as well as the fans, before adding, “We have to spread the love to each other ... and enjoy the ride and smile.”

Anfield Beckons for Man City

Liverpool are still searching for a signature win this season. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

For the neutral fan, it couldn’t be written any better: the first team City must play since the guilty verdict is Liverpool. Oh, and the clash will unfold at Anfield.

As if the fixture needed any more stakes, the Reds are one of three clubs that could retrospectively win the Premier League in the unlikely event City are stripped of their titles. Liverpool finished as the runners-up in 2013–14, 2018–19 and 2021–22.

“It’s always special to play against Liverpool, especially with Pep [Guardiola] and [Jürgen] Klopp,” Haaland said. “I remember sitting in Salzburg and Dortmund and watching the games, how much they pushed each other. It’s always special games there.

"I won there, I drew there, I lost. So it’s always special, and every Premier League game is different, and every game against Liverpool is always special.”

City came out on top in both Premier League clashes with Liverpool last season, winning by an aggregate score of 5–1. The Cityzens also demolished Arne Slot’s men 4–0 in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

This time, Andoni Iraola is the man in the dugout at Anfield, searching for his first signature win since taking over Liverpool. Taking any points from the encounter would be seen as a success, considering City remain the only perfect team in the league.

Haaland’s Future Is Set ... for Now

Erling Haaland (center) is off to another brilliant start for City. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

With what could be a lengthy appeal process underway, Haaland and his teammates are keeping focus on the current season. After losing the Community Shield to Arsenal, City have strung together seven straight victories across all competitions under the leadership of Enzo Maresca.

As always, Haaland has been at the center of the club’s success. The Norway international already has seven goals in as many appearances in 2026–27. He then added three more to his tally during the international break.

Losing Haaland would be a worse punishment than some sanctions looming over City. The No. 9 is critical to the team’s success, as evidenced by the massive nine-and-a-half-year contract extension he signed in January 2025.

But if the team’s appeal fails and its guilty verdict gets upheld, Haaland might have no choice but to leave the Etihad Stadium for a new home, especially if City get relegated. Real Madrid and Barcelona’s interest in the 26-year-old is well-documented, and other clubs throughout Europe would jump at the chance to sign the best striker in the game.

It’s hard for City fans to follow Haaland’s request to “stay positive” when this entire scandal could end with him—and other superstars in sky blue—leaving. The silver lining is that reality is likely far down the line.