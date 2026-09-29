Four Potential Destinations for Erling Haaland Amid Man City Turmoil

When Erling Haaland inked a massive nine-and-a-half-year extension with Manchester City in January 2025, a potential transfer less than two years later would seem laughable for the No. 9.

But extraordinary circumstances have suddenly thrown the striker’s future at the Etihad Stadium into disarray. The Premier League confirmed City were found guilty of all serious charges for breaches of the competition’s financial regulations.

Potential sanctions are on the horizon, though City’s plans to appeal the decision could delay any immediate follow through from the league. Still, the threat of relegation, a severe points deduction or a transfer ban looms large.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if City’s top stars didn’t stick around to witness the fallout. Haaland would have suitors at war for his signature almost instantly, with the biggest clubs across Europe interested in adding the best No. 9 in the world to their ranks.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s attack is already as star-studded as they come. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Speaking of the biggest clubs in the world, Real Madrid have long since been linked with Haaland, far before any hints of misconduct from City. Most recently, Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme promised the Norway international would play for the club if he was elected.

The sensational and unfounded claim was not enough for the Spaniard to triumph over Florentino Pérez, but it was enough to reignite longstanding rumors of Haaland one day making the Bernabéu his home.

The prolific goalscorer boasts the profile—and the price tag—of a typical ‘Galáctico’ signing. Haaland would finally give Los Blancos a true No. 9 leading the line, one that will actually be in the right places to finish off chances with a blinding consistency.

The City star wouldn’t exactly fit in José Mourinho’s already crowded attack, but when has that ever stopped Pérez during a transfer window before?

Barcelona

Barcelona would be even more dangerous with Erling Haaland completing their attack. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Unlike Real Madrid, Barcelona actually spent their summer scouring the market for a No. 9. The club had a very public transfer battle with Atlético Madrid for Julián Alvarez, but ultimately failed to sign the Argentine after Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres’s exits.

Raphinha has since emerged as the most in-form striker in Spain. The Brazilian made a seamless transition from winger to center forward, leading Hansi Flick’s line with a prowess not even Haaland has matched over in England.

But Raphinha could just as easily move back to the left wing to make room for Haaland, who would no doubt love life playing between the Brazil international and Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona don’t exactly need much help scoring goals these days, but they still have an inconsistent backline, especially in Europe. The team’s inability to keep a clean sheet in the Champions League really wouldn’t matter much with Haaland, Raphinha and Yamal running riot up top.

Arsenal

Viktor Gyökeres continues to struggle at Arsenal. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

If Haaland desires a new destination a little closer to home, he has a spot waiting for him at Arsenal. Despite winning the Premier League last season, the Gunners failed to sign a blockbuster forward this summer, which means many of the team’s attacking woes are still present.

Viktor Gyökeres hardly looks worth the £63.5 million ($83.9 million) Arsenal shelled out ahead of the 2025–26 season, and Mikel Arteta seemingly agrees; the manager has given the struggling striker just 29 minutes in the Premier League this season, preferring Kai Havertz to lead his line.

Except the Germany international is incredibly injury prone, most recently sidelined with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka and Christos Tzolis have just three goals combined so far in 2026–27.

Arteta would love to have a lethal, consistent goalscorer spearheading his attack, no matter how much Haaland’s “stay humble” jibe might haunt the Spanish boss. Center back Gabriel might have more of an adjustment period sharing a dressing room with his rival.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will eventually need a successor to Harry Kane. | S. Stingl/FC Bayern/Getty Images

At the moment, Bayern Munich have no real need for Haaland. Harry Kane, who is one of the favorites to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, is in the form of his life; last season, he scored a staggering 61 goals for the defending German champions across all competitions.

The England captain is expected to sign a contract extension soon, prolonging his stay at the Allianz Arena beyond 2027. But Kane is 33 years old, and Bayern Munich would be foolish not to have a succession plan in place.

That’s where Haaland comes into the equation. Should City’s appeal process take even half as long as the Premier League’s initial three-year investigation, Haaland could realistically remain with in Manchester for the near future.

Once sanctions are handed out following the appeal process, Kane could already be staring down the end of his days in a red shirt. Swapping out Kane for Haaland would be an incredible piece of business for Bayern Munich, ensuring the team’s attack is set for years and years to come.