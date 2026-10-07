‘Tariff-Based System’—The Sanctions Rival Premier League Clubs Want Man City to Face

Premier League clubs want “reparations” for the nine years in which Manchester City breached the competition’s financial rules, with additional limitations in future seasons, a new report has revealed.

City were found guilty by an independent commission over charges spanning almost a decade from 2009–10 until 2017–18. The club continues to vehemently deny wrongdoing, refusing to accept the verdict—going as far as calling it an “opinion”—and already lodging an appeal.

Should that process be unsuccessful and the original verdict upheld, rival teams appear keen for sanctions to be wide ranging, according to BBC Sport. That said, when the times comes the decision will solely lie with the original three-person panel who found the club guilty.

Not all clubs are desperate for City to be stripped of titles, but that is the opinion of some. However, they are not necessarily seeking to claim the spoils for themselves—Manchester United and Liverpool were runners-up to City during the league campaigns in question. Rather, it would be to primarily “take honors away,” at which point they would remain vacant. At least one club is concerned the “credibility of the Premier League would be lost” if City keep their titles.

Another club considers it “obtuse” if City are allowed to be active during the January transfer window, even if the process remains ongoing and sanctions have not been applied. The deadline for this appeal verdict to be passed down is Jan. 23, 2027, but City could continue to escalate it up the chain if unsuccessful, suggesting the end is not exactly near.

Retrospective Financial Reparations

Man City beat Man Utd to the Premier League title in 2011–12. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

In terms of retrospective punishment, one possibility that has been floated is an alteration of City’s Premier League finishes during the nine seasons in question via historic points deductions. By essentially applying a “tariff” to City’s points tally in each season, it would have the effect of rewriting the final Premier League table each time.

That does more than potentially strip titles, but could also be used as a way to then compensate other clubs who might have finished higher up the table and have been entitled to greater prize money had it not been for the financial cheating judged to have taken place.

It’s not only important for seasons in which City finished as Premier League champions. For example, Manchester United were marginally knocked down into fifth place and missed out on Champions League qualification in 2015–16 after finishing level on points with City, but with an inferior goal difference. It would be less likely to affect teams who finished near the bottom of the table, but would of course depend on the severity of each season’s deduction.

Man City Premier League Finishes, Points Tallies During Financial Cheating

Season Position Points 2009–10 5th 67 2010–11 3rd 71 2011–12 1st 89 2012–13 2nd 78 2013–14 1st 86 2014–15 2nd 79 2015–16 4th 66 2016–17 3rd 78 2017–18 1st 100

Single-Season Points Deduction Insufficient

Man City have the players to overcome a single relegation in one season. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Sky Sports notes that “sympathy is in short supply” among the others clubs, who “do not expect City to be in Premier League next season” if the appeal is unsuccessful.

The Premier League cannot strictly demote the club by one division—or even two or three—because the EFL is a separate entity and doesn’t have to accept them. The far more severe punishment would be expulsion from the Premier League and an application to join a league much lower down the English soccer pyramid. Such a fate is usually reserved for teams who fall on hard times, go out of business and re-emerge as phoenix clubs with a similar name.

Relegation into the EFL could happen with a stern enough points deductions, which is the clearest way to ensure that City remain punished in future seasons, beyond just historic losses. But, as the BBC report explains, “at least four” Premier League clubs believe a single-season deduction would be “insufficient punishment given the severity.”

Applying anything north of a one-off 60-point deduction would be a massive, record-breaking sanction that would almost certainly condemn City to relegation. However, there is an expectation that relegation in that scenario would result in immediate promotion.

FALLOUT ON MAN CITY CHARGES VERDICT

Given that City players are not believed to have relegation clauses in their contracts, there could be no undervalued poaching of stars like Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki against the club’s will, increasing the chance of keeping them for a year in the EFL Championship and bulldozing the second tier at a canter.

With swift promotion, City could be free of punishment sooner rather than later, which feels unfair when the rule-breaking took place over nine years.

The tougher sanction would be spreading a points deduction, which could mathematically be in excess of 450 given the number of charges and the previous sanctions applied to Everton and Nottingham Forest for comparatively minor financial breaches, over multiple years.

Starting season after season on minus points would likely result in repeated failure to qualify for UEFA competition and serve to severely suppress revenue for as long as it is in place. The added consequence of that is City losing appeal for both existing and prospective future players. It is not something that could so easily be cleared and washed away.