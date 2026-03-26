‘A Maybe’—European Giants Touted As Potential Mohamed Salah Destination

Paris Saint-Germain have been described as “a maybe” in terms of Mohamed Salah’s landing spot when he leaves Liverpool this summer.

Salah has announced his impending exit from Anfield, walking away from the final year of his contract in search of pastures new, with a whole host of clubs from across the globe expected to pursue his signature.

Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabia have both been touted as likely destinations, but Sky Sports News have thrown PSG into the mix.

Could Salah Join PSG?

Salah faced off against PSG last season. | Aurelien Meunier/PSG/Getty Images

PSG are known to have admired Salah for several years now—the same can be said for nearly every elite team across Europe—and, crucially, it seems as though that interest remains in some capacity despite what has been an underwhelming season by Salah’s standards.

A few years ago, a move to sign Salah on a free transfer would been a no-brainer for PSG on their quest to build the Galácticos 2.0. Their initial search for European glory revolved around stockpiling talent and banking on it translating into success.

It was only when PSG abandoned that plan that the glory actually arrived. Big names are still welcome at the Parc des Princes but the vision now revolves around younger players, with French nationality a bonus for the country’s biggest team.

On the right wing for PSG these days in 20-year-old Désiré Doué, an excellent talent who, while still a star, falls below that upper echelon of global sensations into which Salah falls regardless of his down year.

PSG are unlikely to abandon their commitment to Doué, but that does not mean they would have no interest in Salah as well. If the Egyptian was prepared to accept a rotational role in exchange for a spot on one of Europe’s elite teams, a deal could well be struck.

Much will depend on Salah’s ambitions. Remaining at the very top of the game as an undisputed starter would appear difficult as he approaches his 34th birthday, with a reduced role likely to be his only avenue to a side with a reputation as grand as PSG.

The upcoming meeting between the two sides in the Champions League quarterfinals may well serve as an audition for Salah.

Salah’s Other Options

Salah has a real decision to make. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Teams from both La Liga and Serie A are expected to consider moves for Salah, who will also have to weigh up the financial aspect of his next move.

It is no secret that the riches of the Saudi Pro League are on the table for Salah, who stands to become one of the world’s best-paid players if he chooses to move to the Middle East. That switch, however, would bring about an obvious drop in the reputation of the league.

The earnings in Major League Soccer would not be as high, but the U.S. top flight is growing in reputation and a number of big names have taken their talents to North America in recent years—headlined by Lionel Messi.

An opportunity to help a team grow, as Messi has done with Inter Miami and the likes of Thomas Müller and Son Heung-min are striving to do with the Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC, may well appeal to Salah at this point in his career.

What is clear is that the phone will be ringing off the hook for Salah. While no longer hailed as one of the world’s undisputed superstars, the Egyptian is still an incredible player on his day and capable of making an impact on a huge stage. His reputation will be enough to convince most teams but Salah’s talent will keep plenty of doors open as he prepares to make an enormous decision.

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