Everton vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United are seeking revenge this Monday when they make a first-ever trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League.

The Red Devils stooped to one of their lowest ebbs in recent memory when Ruben Amorim’s under-performers lost the reverse fixture 1–0 in November, despite the fact they played over 75 minutes against 10 men. Redemption is required on Merseyside.

Man Utd have enjoyed a lengthy rest since their most recent outing, with their early FA Cup exit resulting in almost two weeks of recovery. Similarly, their upcoming hosts have also been unworked since their defeat to Bournemouth on Feb. 10—the same night United stumbled to a 1–1 draw with West Ham United.

Michael Carrick’s side remain masters of their own destiny in the hunt for Champions League qualification, an inspired run of form since the 44-year-old’s appointment as interim manager seeing them fly up the table. They know a top-five finish will almost certainly be enough for re-entry into Europe’s premier competition.

Everton harbour genuine hopes of continental qualification, too, although it will likely be between the Europa League and Conference League for former United manager David Moyes and his players.

Monday’s match could have a significant impact on who claims those precious European places.

What Time Does Everton vs. Man Utd Kick-Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Hill Dickinson Stadium

: Hill Dickinson Stadium Date : Monday, Feb. 23

: Monday, Feb. 23 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Darren England

: Darren England VAR: Paul Howard

Everton vs. Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Everton: 1 win

1 win Man Utd: 3 win

3 win Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Everton (WDDWL) Man Utd (WWWWD) Everton 1–2 Bournemouth West Ham 1–1 Man Utd Fulham 1–2 Everton Man Utd 2–0 Tottenham Brighton 1–1 Everton Man Utd 3–2 Fulham Everton 1–1 Leeds Arsenal 2–3 Man Utd Aston Villa 0–1 Everton Man Utd 2–0 Man City

How to Watch Everton vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra United States USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

Everton Team News

Manchester City loanee Jakc Grealish misses out. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish will be unable to harm his parent club’s neighbours as he’s missing for the remainder of the season due to a foot fracture.

Jake O’Brien also leaves Moyes with a dilemma at right back. The Irishman is suspended after his red card against Bournemouth last time out.

Moyes confirmed that Séamus Coleman is available once again, however, and he could replace his compatriot.

Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Nathan Patterson could be the only change. | FotMob

Everton predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry.

Man Utd Team News

Matthijs de Ligt is still out of action. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Carrick has confirmed that Mason Mount is still unavailable for Monday’s game, but the England international is edging closer to his latest injury comeback.

Matthijs de Ligt is slightly further behind Mount in his recovery as his much-awaited comeback is delayed. The Dutchman has been sidelined since the end of November.

Patrick Dorgu remains missing after his injury at the Emirates Stadium, with Carrick suffering no fresh fitness issues since the West Ham draw.

Carrick could name the same team that drew at the London Stadium. | FotMob

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

Everton vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

Having started brightly at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton have struggled at home in recent times. The goal-shy Toffees have failed to win any of their past six on Merseyside and will be hard-pushed to change their fortunes against a resurgent United team.

The Red Devils boast the attacking weapons to hurt Everton and the relationships building between the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are hugely encouraging for Carrick.

It’s unlikely to be an end-to-end thriller but it should still be three more points for United.

Prediction: Everton 0–2 Man Utd

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP