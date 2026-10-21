Every Arsenal Ballon d’Or Winner Ever

As one of England’s most successful clubs, Arsenal have long attracted some of soccer’s biggest stars to north London.

Some of the Gunners’ most iconic players, however, arrived with little fanfare. Under Arsène Wenger, in particular, the club recruited relatively unknown talents from across Europe and turned them into world-class performers. Even before the Frenchman’s arrival, Arsenal had developed plenty of exceptional players.

But individual brilliance doesn’t always translate into silverware. The Ballon d’Or remains the ultimate individual accolade in soccer, recognizing the players who stand above their peers after exceptional performances at the highest level.

From legendary forwards to midfield maestros, several Arsenal stars have made their mark on the global game. But how close have the Gunners come to producing a Ballon d’Or winner? And which players have come closest to claiming the coveted prize?

Every Player Who Has Won the Ballon d’Or with Arsenal

The Ballon d’Or is the most coveted individual prize in soccer. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

No Arsenal player has won the Ballon d’Or while representing the club. Although the Gunners have boasted plenty of top stars since the award’s introduction in 1956, genuine contenders have been relatively rare.

Their strongest challenges came in the early 2000s under Wenger, when one Arsenal legend twice finished among the award’s top three.

Arsenal Players Who Have Finished in the Ballon d’Or Top Three

Henry came close in 2003. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Thierry Henry is the only Arsenal player to finish in the Ballon d’Or’s top three while representing the club. The French striker finished second in 2003 and third in 2006, cementing his status as one of the greatest players never to win the award.

Henry was arguably the Premier League’s standout performer during the first half of the 2000s, helping Arsenal win two league titles. His extraordinary performances in 2003, which included the opening months of the club’s famous Invincibles campaign, put him firmly in contention for the Ballon d’Or.

Despite Henry’s remarkable individual displays, Juventus midfielder Pavel Nedved claimed the award. The decision remains a contentious one among fans who believe the Arsenal striker deserved recognition for his outstanding year.

Henry came close again in 2006, during his penultimate season with Arsenal. Although the Gunners finished the campaign without a trophy, the Frenchman inspired them to the Champions League final, where they ultimately lost to Barcelona.

His year also included an impressive run at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals as France advanced to the final. However, defeat to Italy denied Henry another major international honor.

Ultimately, Italian defender Fabio Cannavaro, captain of the World Cup-winning team, won the Ballon d’Or, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon finished second. Henry had to settle for third place, leaving the prestigious individual award just out of reach once again.

Every Arsenal Player to Finish on the Ballon d'Or Podium

Player Year Position Thierry Henry 2003 2nd Thierry Henry 2006 3rd