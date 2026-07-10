Every Celebrity Spotted Watching Lamine Yamal, Spain vs. Belgium—World Cup Quarterfinal

INGLEWOOD — There have been few World Cups in which so many star players have actually delivered.

The Golden Boot race is a roll call of soccer’s biggest names, while even aging veterans like Neymar Jr. and Cristiano Ronaldo had their moment in the spotlight, for reasons good and bad.

One of the few stars to have flown below the radar across the opening month of the tournament was Lamine Yamal. That’s entirely understandable; not only is he coming off a serious hamstring injury, but he was a legal child last summer. Nevertheless, the stars from outside the world of soccer came out to see Yamal, Spain and Belgium’s best.

Brad Pitt

36' Brad Pitt watching Lamine Yamal ball. pic.twitter.com/Elv2usqDJQ — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 10, 2026

Had the U.S. not spectacularly imploded against Belgium, it would have been Mauricio Pochettino’s side taking on Spain in Inglewood, Calif. Brad Pitt, either undeterred or unaware, demonstrated his patriotism regardless.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet the World Cup Spain vs Belgium game in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/jHhfyDvCtv — timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) July 10, 2026

Timothée Chalamet is having a summer of sport to savor. After inserting himself into one of the prevailing narratives of the New York Knicks’ NBA Finals run, the Marty Supreme star has found himself on the grand stage of the World Cup.

Penelope Cruz

32' Penelope Cruz watching the game. pic.twitter.com/VfPBE68KQU — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 10, 2026

The proud Spaniard has been spotted at a glut of matches this summer, invariably stood up to watch the perennially tense affairs her nation have been involved in.

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem was pitchside pregame. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

A regular at Spain matches this summer, the Hollywood actor was even roped into ramping up the SoFi crowd ahead of kickoff. Bardem was able to muster more of a rumble than the stadium’s regular hype men, but this wasn’t the most crackling atmosphere of this World Cup.

Issa Rae

Insecure actress Issa Rae will do the ceremonial coin toss between Spain and Belgium in their quarterfinals match at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday. pic.twitter.com/pFDZ0n5ddW — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 8, 2026

Issa Rae is not only and actress and producer but a part owner of MLS franchise San Diego FC. “Soccer is a universal language that has the power to bring people together,” Rae has said in the past. Former Spain international Juan Mata also has stakes in the club, so may have had a word with Rae at a past investors’ meeting.

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher was in L.A. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The proud Manchester City fan had allegiances on both sides of Friday’s contest; with Jérémy Doku fit enough to start against Spain’s Rodri.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae brought out the match ball. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The Canadian singer-songwriter had the honor of carrying out the match ball ahead of kickoff.

KSI

🚨| BREAKING: Speed just spotted KSI sitting in the stands during the Spain vs Belgium World Cup match 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/r28AAI3JC0 — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) July 10, 2026

The YouTuber pulled France’s name out of the hat in a sweepstakes broadcast on English television ahead of the tournament but was clearly supporting Spain on Friday. There could be a difficult choice ahead of KSI in the semifinal.

IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed Reveals his Split-Jersey for the Spain vs Belgium Quarterfinal, custom-stitched by his assistant Sydney 🔥🧵



🇪🇸🇧🇪 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mxs3OxbHCn — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) July 10, 2026

It’s no secret that IShowSpeed travels with a camera—what else would he scream into every minute of the day? But surely the question has to be asked if he also has access to a time machine. The only person rivaling the streamer for matches attended this summer is FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

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