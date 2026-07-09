Every Possible Semifinal Match at the 2026 World Cup

The World Cup semifinals are where legends are written, heroes forged and villains cast.

All too often the showpiece fixture of the tournament can be a let down—which is what made the dizzying ding-dong between Argentina and France so surprising four years ago. The 2010 final between Spain and the Netherlands is more indicative of the nervy sort of affair which can often take hold.

After finding himself on the end a grim 1–0 loss, Dutch midfielder Mark van Bommel shrugged: “It wasn’t a nice game of pretty football. But which final is?”

The semifinals, however, have often given way to some beautiful stuff. Germany’s extra time epic against Italy in 2006; the six-goal thriller in 1982 defined by Patrick Battiston’s brutal injury for France; the match in 1970 which West Germany lost to Italy that was so good it was christened the ‘Game of the Century.’

Only time will tell if this summer’s lineup can produce a contest to rival the long list of legendary predecessors. Given the teams on display, there’s a decent chance.

Potential Semifinal Matches at the 2026 World Cup

France vs. Spain or Belgium

Mike Maignan doesn’t have much to do in France’s goal. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Location : Dallas, United States

: Dallas, United States Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Tuesday, July 14

: Tuesday, July 14 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m BST

France was the first team to punch its ticket to the semifinals, cruising to a cool win over Morocco in the searing heat of Boston. The Atlas Lions were hampered by the absence of top scorer Ismael Saibari through injury and Mohamed Ouahbi took an unorthodox approach to replacing his center forward: don’t bother. Morocco’s fluid striker-less frontline didn’t lay a glove on Les Bleus. Mike Maignan’s first and only save of the game didn’t come until the 83rd minute.

Lying in wait for France is one of Spain or Belgium. Either way this all-European affair plays out, there are a myriad of narratives to pick apart. Belgium was infamously nullified by Didier Deschamps’s eventual champion in the semifinal of the 2018 World Cup, prompting the beaten Eden Hazard to scoff about the defensive style of play: “I prefer to lose with Belgium than win with France.”

Spain’s history with Les Bleus is even fresher. The two European giants faced off in the semifinals of Euro 2024 and the 2025 Nations League, with La Roja—and Lamine Yamal, in particular, coming out on top on each occasion.

Barcelona’s prodigy remains confident about a potential matchup this summer. “France is not better than Spain,” he insisted last month, "they haven’t beaten us since the Euros, they can’t be better.” That may be put to the test.

Every Potential First Semifinal

France vs. Spain

France vs. Belgium

WIN FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL TICKETS & OTHER PRIZES

Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Norway/England vs. Argentina/Switzerland

Erling Haaland sent Norway through to the World Cup quarterfinals. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Location : Atlanta, United States

: Atlanta, United States Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Wednesday, July 15

: Wednesday, July 15 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m BST

Should the quarterfinals play out as expected, the second semifinal could provide the latest installment in the decades-long feud between England and Argentina. However, as both traditional forces have discovered, this tournament hasn’t always played out as expected.

Norway will be rightly confident of getting one over the Three Lions in the penultimate quarterfinal, while Switzerland need just look at Argentina’s previous two matches to foster hope of ending Lionel Messi’s summer early.

Every Potential Second Semifinal

Norway vs. Argentina

Norway vs. Switzerland

England vs. Argentina

England vs. Switzerland

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC