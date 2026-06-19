Every Celebrity Spotted at the USMNT’s World Cup Clash vs. Australia

U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino predicted that his roster would be propelled to superstar status by the end of a glorious summer.

“Our players are going to be the great heroes,” the Argentine coach beamed. “I wish with all my heart that the 26, plus two young goalkeepers who are training with us, who are the future of soccer here, will be the heroes who change this sport.”

It will take more than a convincing victory over a ramshackle Paraguay to make Chris Brady a household name. There were plenty of those in the stands at Lumen Field to see the future celebrities take on Australia.

Soccer Royalty

🚨 Alex Morgan watching the game at the stands! 😍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sLVheqJduG — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) June 19, 2026

U.S. women’s national team icon Alex Morgan formed the centerpiece of a cluster of American soccer legends watching the current men’s team shine. To the right of the prolific striker was former two-time World Cup-winning manager Jill Ellis, while the less decorated ex-goalkeeper Kasey Keller awkwardly leaned down to grab Morgan’s shoulders.

Morgan’s husband, Servando Carrasco (sat to her left), was also a professional soccer player, chiseling out a respectable career in MLS without quite breaking into the national team.

Trinity Rodman

Trinity Rodman brought out the match ball ahead of USA vs Australia. pic.twitter.com/CiDIWrDCnI — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) June 19, 2026

USWNT vice-captain Trinity Rodman brought the match ball out ahead of kickoff. While Rodman and her compatriots were bitterly disappointed with a round of 16 exit in the the 2023 World Cup, advancing to that stage of the competition would be about par for the current men’s team.

Ciara

Ciara played a role in the buildup. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Texan singer wasn’t just there to watch. Ciara had a role to play in the buildup to proceedings, delivering the coin which the referee flipped to decide which side would kick off and who would start at either end.

Russell Wilson

Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson also made the trip to a familiar setting. The former Seattle Seahawk quarterback hasn’t been rooting for the home team at Lumen Field since 2022, but Wilson was showing his support for the U.S. on Friday, offering a nice exchange with USMNT captain Tim Ream ahead of kickoff.

Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch tried to go incognito. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The former Seahawks star running back is very familiar with the power of the Lumen Field crowd and was hopeful of another deafening display on Friday. “This is how I see it, they caused an earthquake already,” Lynch predicted prematch. “We just want to make sure that the building stays put together, because I think if they get loud enough, I think they can bring that motherf----- down.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Much like the World Cup opener, President Donald Trump did not support the USMNT in person. Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the U.S. secretary of health, was in attendance, with his appearance on the big screen at Lumen Field flashing up fleetingly.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is quickly becoming a USMNT regular. | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

While there are those who will question the legitimacy of some celebrities’ fandom, Paris Hilton can at least lay claim to attending both of the USMNT’s first two World Cup matches. That 1,100-mile trip from Los Angeles to Seattle is nothing to sniff at.

Zach LaVine

Announcers didn’t even acknowledge Zach Lavine 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3gxnoRsXus — ENJ🏀Y (@EnjoyBBall) June 19, 2026

Sacramento Kings’ Washington native Zach LaVine offered some NBA representation in Seattle—even if the U.S. broadcasters weren’t confident enough to identify the basketball player mid-commentary.

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