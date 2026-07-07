Every Celebrity Spotted at USMNT vs. Belgium—World Cup Round of 16

SEATTLE — The person to have commanded the most terabytes of coverage over the past 48 hours was lining up for the U.S. men’s national team in the No. 20 shirt.

Folarin Balogun’s goals this summer propelled him into the national consciousness of new soccer fans, but FIFA’s unprecedented decision to have his red card overturned after direct intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump saw his profile transcend, though perhaps not in the way he would have wanted.

Beyond the confines of the pitch, plenty of other notable figures descended upon Lumen Field to see the USMNT compete in its biggest World Cup match for a generation.

Eddie Vedder

The lead vocalist for Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder, has been more closely associated with baseball in his pastime, but found himself not only at Lumen Field, but the center of attention during the second half hydration break.

While the players were loading up on fluids, Vedder downed a can of something with a few less electrolytes in it. He then turned to his daughter, holding up a champagne flute of pink fizz as a challenge. Much to the crowd’s disappointment, she turned it down.

Kelley O’Hara, Alex Morgan

US Soccer legends Alex Morgan & Kelley O'Hara cheering on the USMNT 🙌🇺🇸



📸: @alexmorgan13 pic.twitter.com/OxJU0Ob4Gj — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) July 6, 2026

A pair of two-time World Cup winners watched their male counterparts toil away in the relative anonymity of the round of 16. The men’s team has already equaled its record of knockout wins in a single World Cup (one), a result which would have been a rank failure for the likes of Kelley O’Hara and Alex Morgan.

Fox Crew

Zlatan Ibrahimović (left) and Thierry Henry were both working. | Ercin Erturk/Anadolu/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry have been the faces of Fox Sports’ English language coverage of the tournament after winning the sole rights off ESPN. While Ibrahimović has earned praise as the comedy relief, distracting from any attempt at insight by some sort of barb in the third person, Henry has actually offered some analysis (and pulled some funny faces to make sure everyone is entertained.)

Hugo Lloris

France’s World Cup-winning captain from 2018 has made the U.S. his home since joining LAFC in 2024. Hugo Lloris made the trip up the west coast to take in the crackling Seattle atmosphere and see if the U.S. or Belgium would join his country in the quarterfinals.

Clint Dempsey

Clint Dempsey (right) was back in Seattle. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

The joint top scorer in USMNT history wasn’t shy of a goal in the Pacific Northwest. The former Seattle Sounders star racked up 57 in 136 games, with Lumen Field his home turf for half a decade across two different spells.

Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston is loving his offseason. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

NFL quarterback turned roving reporter Jameis Winston has had a fun summer following fans of different nations around World Cup games. The affable character is famed for his bubbly personality—it’s why he makes such a brilliant backup for the New York Giants—and it also makes him an excellent watch from the stands.

Mike Macdonald

Mike Macdonald was on familiar turf. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Reigning Super Bowl champion coach Mike Macdonald was on home turf ahead of kickoff, receiving a rapturous reception from his adoring public. The Seattle Seahawks boss was reminded of the USMNT’s defeat to Belgium in March and gave an answer which produced an even louder roar from a fierce crowd: “We do not care.”

Rome Odunze

Rome Odunze struggled to unfold his flag. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze was front and center ahead of kickoff, bringing out the matchball and getting to play with a flag which he struggled to unfurl.

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