Every Celebrity Spotted Watching England vs. Argentina—World Cup Semifinal
ATLANTA — Celebrities flocked to see the long-held and bitter rivalry between Argentina and England play out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, something that had been rising for over 20 years—the last time the two teams clashed—and spilled over at the 2026 World Cup semifinals.
The star-studded crowd is eager to see how England responds to the magic of Argentinian legend Lionel Messi, who is playing his best soccer despite competing in his sixth-career World Cup at 39 years old. The Three Lions are fighting for a spot in the World Cup final for the first time in 60 years, while the title-holding Argentinians are chasing a two-peat to close out Messi’s illustrious international career.
No matter what happens, a vigorous battle with the Spanish powerhouse awaits the victor on July 19 at MetLife Stadium.
Mick Jagger
The lead singer of the Rolling Stones made another World Cup appearance, after attending England’s quarterfinal win against Norway last week. The rock band just released its new album, “Foreign Tongues” this month.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
The 6'11" NBA superstar was recently traded to the Miami Heat and traveled one state north to see the match in Atlanta. The two-time NBA MVP was also spotted in a bar on Tuesday watching the bout between France and Spain.
Louis Tomlinson
The 34-year-old British singer-songwriter, best known for being a member of the former pop band
One Direction, was in attendance, donning a red England jersey.
2 Chainz
The 48-year-old American rapper, who was born in nearby College Park, Ga., got onto the microphone before kickoff to say, “Welcome to America.”
David and Victoria Beckham
The former England soccer legend traveled north from Miami to see his team chase history. The Inter Miami co-owner also kept a close eye on friend and club player, Messi. He was accompanied by his wife, Victoria Beckham, a fashion icon and former singer.
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Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.