Every Celebrity Spotted Watching England vs. Argentina—World Cup Semifinal

ATLANTA — Celebrities flocked to see the long-held and bitter rivalry between Argentina and England play out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, something that had been rising for over 20 years—the last time the two teams clashed—and spilled over at the 2026 World Cup semifinals.

The star-studded crowd is eager to see how England responds to the magic of Argentinian legend Lionel Messi, who is playing his best soccer despite competing in his sixth-career World Cup at 39 years old. The Three Lions are fighting for a spot in the World Cup final for the first time in 60 years, while the title-holding Argentinians are chasing a two-peat to close out Messi’s illustrious international career.

No matter what happens, a vigorous battle with the Spanish powerhouse awaits the victor on July 19 at MetLife Stadium.

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger in the stands. pic.twitter.com/U9KpnQ3qsm — World Cup 2026 (@ofootball__) July 15, 2026

The lead singer of the Rolling Stones made another World Cup appearance, after attending England’s quarterfinal win against Norway last week. The rock band just released its new album, “Foreign Tongues” this month.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis all smiles in Atlanta for the World Cup semifinal before his first Heat news conference in Miami tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sLRN4uZSiu — Will Manso (@WillManso) July 15, 2026

The 6'11" NBA superstar was recently traded to the Miami Heat and traveled one state north to see the match in Atlanta. The two-time NBA MVP was also spotted in a bar on Tuesday watching the bout between France and Spain.

Louis Tomlinson

ÓBVIO QUE ELE ESTARIA LA! Louis prestigiando a Inglaterra na semi final da Copa do Mundo com Oli e Zara, em Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/zF8TuLL1Vl — Louis Tomlinson Brasil (@louistbr) July 15, 2026

The 34-year-old British singer-songwriter, best known for being a member of the former pop band

One Direction, was in attendance, donning a red England jersey.

2 Chainz

Atlanta native 2 Chainz at the England-Argentina World Cup semifinal match 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C2SMaczl96 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 15, 2026

The 48-year-old American rapper, who was born in nearby College Park, Ga., got onto the microphone before kickoff to say, “Welcome to America.”

David and Victoria Beckham

Sir David Beckham looks on at the FIFA World Cup Semifinals in Atlanta 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/o7jVJnJLdO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2026

The former England soccer legend traveled north from Miami to see his team chase history. The Inter Miami co-owner also kept a close eye on friend and club player, Messi. He was accompanied by his wife, Victoria Beckham, a fashion icon and former singer.

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