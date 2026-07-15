England vs. Argentina: How to Stop Lionel Messi in World Cup Semifinal

There is never a good time to play Lionel Messi, but for England, this feels like a particularly difficult first meeting.

England vs. Argentina needs little extra intrigue. The fixture is always box-office viewing—heavy in animosity, drama and the weight of history, both sporting and political. With a spot in the 2026 World Cup final on the line, all that is amplified tenfold.

However, one of the standout individual narratives of the semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be Messi, with the sport’s greatest-ever player chasing back-to-back titles and the chance to add the perfect final chapter to his international story.

Somewhat amazingly, the 39-year-old, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has yet to line up against the Three Lions during a 21-year senior career. That changes on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Messi’s Magical Run to the Semis

Messi has been sensational in North America. | Elsa/Getty Images

With three-and-half years removed since Argentina lifted the World Cup in Qatar, anyone expecting an older, diminished Messi to take things easier this time around has been proved badly wrong.

In six games so far, the Argentina captain has eight goals and two assists—his personal best total at a World Cup.

He has only failed to find the net in one game so far (the quarterfinal win over Switzerland), but still managed to set up Alexis Mac Allister’s opener with a cross. That assist took Messi to 10 in World Cup history, more than any other player.

Earlier this summer, he also flew past Miroslav Klose to become the tournament’s all-time leading scorer with 21 to date.

Speaking after the quarterfinal win, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni described Messi as being “like a machine.”

He added: “Those that are not so much acquainted with him might be surprised, and at 39 years of age some people might think he will not rise to the challenge. But I’ve said this before, as long as he wants to be the best—and I’m not saying this because I’m coaching him—but because if he wants to continue, he will continue to be the best.”

Despite Messi’s supremacy, Argentina has not had it easy in the knockouts this summer, squeaking past Cabo Verde, Egypt and Switzerland. Even with his side’s obvious frailties, the Messi factor has created a sense of inevitability about this team.

How England Can Stop Messi

Thomas Tuchel needs a plan for Messi. | Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

For Messi, the plan is clear: get to another World Cup final and bow out on the ultimate high. But, for Thomas Tuchel and England, how do you stop that happening?

“First of all, there are many solutions, and we’ll try to find the best solution,” Switzerland manager Murat Yakin answered when posed the same question ahead of his side’s meeting with Messi.

“We will perform as a unit. We will try to make good passes and press high. We can talk a lot, but in the end, [we have to perform] on the pitch.”

The Swiss captain Granit Xhaka was more pessimistic, saying: “I don’t know if we can stop him over 90 minutes.”

This proved to be true, with Messi setting up Mac Allister’s goal after only 10 minutes, though the well-drilled Swiss did become the first team at this World Cup to stop him scoring a goal of his own. England will hope to go one better on Wednesday.

Cut Off the Supply

Messi has the team built around him. | Steph Chambers/FIFA/Getty Images

“If you stop Messi, you stop Argentina,” former England striker Alan Shearer said on the Rest Is Football this week. However, a truer statement might actually be: stop Argentina, stop Messi.

The Inter Miami forward has the team custom built around him for his country, with manager Scaloni designing a quasi-4-4-2 system that essentially allows Messi a free role in attack, in front of a narrow midfield that is set up to service him.

The quartet of Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández and Rodrigo De Paul have become experts at controlling the midfield battle and creating a high volume of line-breaking passes, from which Messi thrives. No player has had more attempts on goal (33) than Messi this summer.

One thing Tuchel will be acutely aware of is the need to get his players to cut out the key passing lanes, suffocating Messi’s service. Meanwhile, Germany, famously, won the World Cup final in 2014 by doubling and even tripling up on Messi in key zones.

England does have experience of stifling superstars at this tournament, with Norway’s Erling Haaland limited to just 21 touches and two shots in over 100 minutes of the quarterfinals.

Don’t Let Him Turn Creator

Messi is as much a playmaker as a finisher. | Patrick Smith/FIFA/Getty Images

That said, Argentina has no better creator than Messi himself, who leads the way for passes into the box at this World Cup with (60)—a key difference between him and the more traditional target striker like Haaland.

Extra vigilance will need to be taken from England’s midfield pivots, likely Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice, to close the space that allows Argentina’s No. 10 to drift deep and turn playmaker.

England’s fullbacks too—an area of weakness this tournament—will need to be at their most vigilant to prevent the kind of deft through balls to on-running teammates at which Messi excels.

As evidenced against Algeria in the group stage opener, Messi is also not averse to a shot from distance—he leads the way for attempts from outside the penalty area (17) at this tournament—and his unpredictability when in possession makes him such a danger.

Many of Messi’s opponents will attest that the forward can appear to spend 89 minutes walking, then strike in an instant to decide a game with a goal or key pass. Concentration for England’s defenders will be key.

Exploit Narrow Shape

England has its own threats. | Eloisa Sanchez / Reuters

Ultimately, England’s best form of defense may be attack. Though Messi has lit up this World Cup, England has two of its own superstars in top form, in Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

As evidenced by Cabo Verde and Egypt, a front-foot, in-your-face approach has the potential to seriously unsettle Argentina, while Messi himself is reduced to little more than a passenger defensively. This must be something England is brave enough to exploit with fast transitions, despite the risk of turnovers.

The speed of England’s wide players can pose a threat to Argentina’s fullbacks, with the unusually narrow midfield not well set up to handle pace from the flanks, as Egypt’s Haissem Hassan showcased.

Tuchel described his side as “lucky” after the quarterfinal victory over Norway. Whatever happens on Wednesday night, he will hope not to have to use the same word again—though there are many players who might’ve have wished for a little more ‘luck’ when facing Messi in full flight.

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