Every Celebrity Spotted Watching Norway vs. England—World Cup Quarterfinal

MIAMI — Celebrities have flocked to the 2026 World Cup across North America all summer long, and Saturday’s quarterfinal match between Norway and England proved no different.

Several A-listers local to the Miami area arrived at Hard Rock Stadium, while others jetted from across the pond to see the clash.

All came to see the ultimate battle of the world’s current two best strikers: England’s Harry Kane and Norway’s Erling Haaland.

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger, líder dos Rolling Stones, presente no Hard Rock Stadium, em Miami, para acompanhar a partida entre Inglaterra x Noruega. pic.twitter.com/kTzZF0gmFX — LIBERTA DEPRE (@liberta___depre) July 11, 2026

The lead singer of the Rolling Stones jetted to Florida to cheer on the Three Lions one day after the release of the rock band’s new album, “Foreign Tongues.”

David and Victoria Beckham

📸 - Victoria Beckham and David Beckham during the National anthem! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💫 pic.twitter.com/L853UUaU4z — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 11, 2026

David Beckham, former England star and now co-owner of Inter Miami CF, has frequented the World Cup matches at Hard Rock Stadium all summer. He was accompanied in Saturday by his wife Victoria Beckham, former pop singer and fashion designer, as well as his children.

Nikola Jovic

🏀 Nikola Jovic also at Miami Stadium!



The Miami Heat forward was asked about the arrival of Giannis Antetokounmpo to the team and said he was “really excited” about it.#FIFAWorldCup #MiamiHeat pic.twitter.com/p72fL1t9JI — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) July 11, 2026

The 23-year-old Serbian basketball player has played for the Miami Heat since 2022.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti in attendance for Norway vs England pic.twitter.com/caJrF93WoS — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 11, 2026

Following her recent withdrawal from the Wimbledon doubles competition with her sister Serena, the tennis legend witnessed the match that took place not far from her mansion in Jupiter, Fla.

Crown Prince of Norway

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with Norway Crown Prince Haakon pic.twitter.com/34Fd9BkHbc — Kaptain Ovo (@Kaptainovo) July 11, 2026

Haakon, the Crown Prince of Norway and heir to the throne, sat beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the match.

Luis Suarez

🇺🇾 Luis Suarez has arrived!



The Inter Miami striker is in attendance at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) for England vs Norway in the World Cup quarterfinals.



He said he has spoken to Lionel Messi during the tournament. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ngavdtxFe3 — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) July 11, 2026

The Inter Miami striker and Uruguay’s all-time leading goalscorer (69) brought his son to the quarterfinal match. Luis Suárez has competed in four World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) across his career.

Blaise Matuidi

🇫🇷 Blaise Matuidi also in the house!



Another former member of Inter Miami has arrived for England vs Norway at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium).#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Mzk12zzXS0 — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) July 11, 2026

The France international helped the squad to World Cup victory in 2018 in Russia. He retired from professional soccer in 2022.

Rauw Alejandro

🇵🇷 Rauw Alejandro is present at the World Cup quarterfinals!



The Puerto Rican singer/reggaeton artist has arrived at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) to take in England vs Norway.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/cmLDQL1Gp0 — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) July 11, 2026

The popular singer-songwriter and dancer from San Juan, Puerto Rico was spotted entering the stadium.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC