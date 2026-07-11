Every Celebrity Spotted Watching Norway vs. England—World Cup Quarterfinal
MIAMI — Celebrities have flocked to the 2026 World Cup across North America all summer long, and Saturday’s quarterfinal match between Norway and England proved no different.
Several A-listers local to the Miami area arrived at Hard Rock Stadium, while others jetted from across the pond to see the clash.
All came to see the ultimate battle of the world’s current two best strikers: England’s Harry Kane and Norway’s Erling Haaland.
Mick Jagger
The lead singer of the Rolling Stones jetted to Florida to cheer on the Three Lions one day after the release of the rock band’s new album, “Foreign Tongues.”
David and Victoria Beckham
David Beckham, former England star and now co-owner of Inter Miami CF, has frequented the World Cup matches at Hard Rock Stadium all summer. He was accompanied in Saturday by his wife Victoria Beckham, former pop singer and fashion designer, as well as his children.
Nikola Jovic
The 23-year-old Serbian basketball player has played for the Miami Heat since 2022.
Venus Williams
Following her recent withdrawal from the Wimbledon doubles competition with her sister Serena, the tennis legend witnessed the match that took place not far from her mansion in Jupiter, Fla.
Crown Prince of Norway
Haakon, the Crown Prince of Norway and heir to the throne, sat beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the match.
Luis Suarez
The Inter Miami striker and Uruguay’s all-time leading goalscorer (69) brought his son to the quarterfinal match. Luis Suárez has competed in four World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) across his career.
Blaise Matuidi
The France international helped the squad to World Cup victory in 2018 in Russia. He retired from professional soccer in 2022.
Rauw Alejandro
The popular singer-songwriter and dancer from San Juan, Puerto Rico was spotted entering the stadium.
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Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.