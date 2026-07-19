The Clubs with the Most Players in the 2026 World Cup Final

The stage is set for the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday, and some of Europe’s biggest clubs will be well represented when Spain take on Argentina.

A thrilling tournament that began with 48 teams now sees just the defending world champions and the defending European champions left standing in pursuit of soccer’s greatest prize. Spain defeated France—a side many thought would win it all—in the semifinals, while Argentina staged another dramatic late comeback to get past England.

Stealing the show for the two World Cup finalists are the superstars who routinely light up Europe’s top flights. La Liga holds the crown as the league with the most players competing at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, a fact that does not surprise La Liga president Javier Tebas, who told The Athletic that Spain’s “football pyramid is the best in the world.”

The Premier League also has plenty of big names across both sides, as does Ligue 1. But which clubs in particular have the most players vying for World Cup glory?

7. Liverpool (Two)

Alexis Mac Allister remains a key part of Argentina’s success. | Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Players: Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina), Victor Muñoz (Spain).



Liverpool were not well-represented in the World Cup semifinals compared to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, but now, the Reds are only one of two English clubs with more than one player competing in the World Cup final.



Alexis Mac Allister takes center stage in his pursuit to help Argentina successfully defend its crown as the reigning world champions. The midfielder had a lackluster season at Anfield by his standards but has rediscovered his form for the national team, tallying a goal and an assist en route to the final.



New Liverpool signing Victor Muñoz is also getting a taste of the biggest spectacle in the sport, though he will not play nearly as large of a role as his future teammate. The winger is still waiting to make his World Cup debut.

6. Marseille (Two)

Facundo Medina is hoping Argentina can overcome Spain. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

Players: Gerónimo Rulli (Argentina), Facundo Medina (Argentina).



Since France and its contingent of Paris Saint-Germain stars did not make it past the semifinals, Marseille is now the most-represented French club at the World Cup final.



Gerónimo Rulli and Facundo Medina both reside in Scaloni’s side and are just one win away from winning the World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Neither player is expected to see much action on Sunday—Rulli is one of Emiliano Martínez’s backups and Medina is still carrying a calf injury that sent him to the sidelines in the round of 32.



Both are available off the bench should Scaloni need either against Spain.

5. Athletic Club (Two)

Unai Simón is the man between the posts for Spain. | Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Players: Unai Simón (Spain), Nico Williams (Spain).



Athletic Club might have had a 2025–26 season to forget, but two of their players can have a summer to remember forever. Both Unai Simón and Nico Williams will represent Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.



Simón is likely on his way to the Golden Glove after only conceding one goal in La Roja’s seven matches thus far. Many wanted De la Fuente to instead put David Raya or Joan García between the posts, but the manager stuck with Simón, and Spain is reaping the benefits.



Nico Williams will also be donning red on July 19, though it remains to be seen if he gets any minutes off the bench. The winger made the bold decision to stay at Athletic Club instead of transferring to Barcelona last summer and has seen his stock wildly decrease after a injury-riddled and disappointing 2025–26 season.

4. Tottenham Hotspur (Three)

Cristian Romero is looking to become a back-to-back World Cup champion. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Players: Marcos Senesi (Argentina), Cristian Romero (Argentina), Pedro Porro (Spain).



Tottenham Hotspur are guaranteed to have a World Cup winner for the third consecutive men’s edition of the tournament. Hugo Lloris won with France in 2018, Cristian Romero won with Argentina in 2022 and now, another can add his name to the history books.



For all his faults this past season in north London, Romero is still a key piece of La Albiceleste’s defense. The center back has started six of his country’s seven matches on the world stage this summer, and even scored the goal that ignited Argentina’s comeback against Egypt in the round of 16.



Fellow center back and new Spurs signing Marcos Senesi is also among Scaloni’s ranks fighting to successfully defend Argentina’s World Cup title, though he has only made one appearance at the tournament this summer.



On the other side is Pedro Porro, who is in line to start for Spain in Sunday’s blockbuster contest despite complaining of a minor muscle injury. The fullback has found the back of the net twice in his debut World Cup.



It’s a wonder that two of Tottenham’s starting defenders are in the World Cup final, and yet the team finished 17th in the Premier League, just two points above the drop zone.

3. Arsenal (Three)

Mikel Merino played hero for Spain off the bench in the knockout stage. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Players: David Raya (Spain), Martín Zubimendi (Spain), Mikel Merino (Spain).



Arsenal saw many of their stars knocked out of the World Cup when England fell to Argentina in the semifinals, but the Gunners still have three players fighting for the golden trophy. The only downside is none of them are expected to start.



Despite winning the Premier League Golden Glove for the third consecutive season, David Raya has not played a minute in this summer’s tournament, only regarded as one of Simón’s backups. Martín Zubimendi is also waiting to make his first appearance at the 2026 World Cup.



Mikel Merino has stolen all the glory for Spanish Arsenal players. The midfielder logged decent minutes in the group stage before playing hero against Portugal and Belgium, coming off the bench to score the winners in both the round of 32 and the round of 16.



Spain will hope it doesn’t need Merino to play savior against Argentina, but it at least knows the 30-year-old is up to the task.

2. Barcelona (Eight)

Barcelona has plenty of players left at the World Cup. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

Players: Lamine Yamal (Spain), Pedri (Spain), Gavi (Spain), Dani Olmo (Spain), Ferran Torres (Spain), Eric García (Spain), Pau Cubarsí (Spain), Joan García (Spain).



Barcelona players make up nearly a third of De la Fuente’s squad. Eight representatives from the Catalans are hoping to add another prize to their trophy cabinet just a few months after topping La Liga.



Lamine Yamal leads the way. Although the teenager winger only has one goal to his name this summer, his contributions for Spain cannot be understated, much like Pau Cubarsí, who is one half of the best center back duo at the tournament.



Dani Olmo had to fight for minutes in the group stage, but the No. 10 has started every knockout stage game for La Roja, collecting an assist along the way.



Pedri had the opposite trajectory. The midfielder started all four of Spain’s opening matches and then was benched against Belgium and France, and is expected to once again be overlooked in favor of Fabián Ruiz against Argentina.



Pedri will have Barcelona teammates Gavi, Ferran Torres, Eric García and Joan García to keep him company.

1. Atlético Madrid (Nine)

Julián Alvarez tops the long list of Atlético Madrid players competing in the World Cup final. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Players: Julián Alvarez (Argentina), Nahuel Molina (Argentina), Juan Musso (Argentina), Thiago Almada (Argentina), Giuliano Simeone (Argentina), Marcos Llorente (Spain), Álex Baena (Spain), Marc Pubill (Spain), Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain).



For the third consecutive men’s World Cup final, Atlético Madrid is the most-represented club in soccer’s biggest match. The La Liga outfit has nine players competing at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.



Five of Diego Simeone’s men represent Argentina, including Julián Alvarez, who vocally expressed his desire to leave the Spanish capital for Barcelona. The striker is expected to start for La Albiceleste along with right back Nahuel Molina. Juan Musso, Thiago Almada and Giuliano Simeone are also options available to Scaloni.



Nico González is also on Argentina’s side, but he is technically a Juventus player again following the conclusion of his loan stint at Atlético Madrid.



Álex Baena will be on Spain’s left wing, going against his club teammate Molina all game long. Marcos Llorente and Marc Pubill are in De la Fuente’s ranks as well, along with new Atlético Madrid signing Alejandro Grimaldo.

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