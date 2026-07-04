Every Confirmed Quarterfinal Match at the 2026 World Cup

Two thirds of the field has already been eliminated as we head towards the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

Sixteen teams are fighting to book their places in the next round of the tournament, which could throw up some massive ties as the likes of Argentina, Brazil, France, Spain and England look to get their hands on the famous trophy.

Here’s every confirmed match for the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

Confirmed Quarterfinal Matches at the 2026 World Cup

France vs. Morocco

France has powered its way to the World Cup quarterfinals. | Erick W. Rasco/ Sports Illustrated

Location : Foxborough, United States

: Foxborough, United States Stadium : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium Date : Thursday, July 9

: Thursday, July 9 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m BST

Morocco and France became the first two teams to punch their tickets to the quarterfinals. The Atlas Lions dispatched Canada 3–0 in Houston just a few hours before Les Bleus edged past Paraguay 1–0 in Philadelphia.

Now the two will lock horns in Boston with a place in the semifinals on the line. France come into the fixture with five wins in five matches, looking very much like the favorites to win this summer’s tournament. Yet unbeaten Morocco is impressive in its own right, hanging with Brazil in the group stage and then taking out the Netherlands in the round of 32.

France and Morocco squared off in the 2022 World Cup semifinals, and the Europeans came away with a 2–0 victory. Both sides have new stars taking center stage four years later, though, setting up what promises to be a tantalizing fixture.

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

World Cup Knockout Stage Bracket

Every Potential Quarterfinal Match at 2026 World Cup

Portugal/Spain vs. USMNT/Belgium

Brazil/Norway vs. Mexico/England

Argentina/Egypt vs. Switzerland vs. Colombia

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