Every Dual National Now Cap-Tied to the USMNT Following Concacaf Nations League

The U.S. men’s national team made a triumphant return in its first competitive match since the 2026 World Cup. The Stars and Stripes demolished Haiti 6–0 on Saturday in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, ensuring that the second leg in Cincinnati is a mere formality.

In his first match since announcing his impending departure to Manchester United, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino fielded his strongest starting XI, with Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie returning to action alongside Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams and Sebastian Berhalter in the midfield.

Chris Richards, Alex Freeman and Antonee Robinson continued in the backline, while Auston Trusty proved why he is one of the strongest contenders to fill Tim Ream’s void in central defense.

However, there were also a number of young prospects who got the chance to shine on Saturday night, becoming cap-tied to the USMNT in the process.

Here is every dual (or tri) national that sealed their future with the Stars and Stripes.

Julian Hall

Julian Hall is officially committed to the USMNT. | JC Ruiz/Getty Images

Julian Hall took Major League Soccer by storm this season as Red Bull New York’s starting center forward, so it’s no surprise that both the U.S. and Poland have been vying for his hand. However, it was the former who gave the 18-year-old his senior debut. Last month, Hall became just the third player in federation history to score in each of his first three USMNT appearances, before being held scoreless against Canada.

FIFA’s rules regarding dual nationals dictate that once a player under the age of 21 plays more than three competitive international matches for a nation—including at least one official competition—then they are locked into representing that country.

But while Hall had met the minimum threshold of total appearances last camp (four), he still hadn’t played in a competitive setting, meaning he wasn’t officially cap-tied. That changed on Saturday when he started up top in the Concacaf competition. Poland will now have to look elsewhere for a long-term replacement for 38-year-old Robert Lewandowski in attack.

Mathis Albert

Mathis Albert is proving that age is just a number. | JC Ruiz/Getty Images

He has only played two club matches this season, and he doesn’t turn 18 for another six months, but Mathis Albert is already emerging as an important figure in the USMNT’s attack.

After playing in all four friendlies in the previous window and even scoring against Chile, Albert made his competitive debut against Haiti after replacing Pulisic in the 81st minute. No matter what, he is now permanently cap-tied and will not be able to switch international allegiances to France or Germany.

Adri Mehmeti

Adri Mehmeti has enjoyed a breakout year for club and country. | Leonardo Fernandez/USSF/Getty Images

Another player who became permanently cap-tied in South Florida was Adri Mehmeti. The 17-year-old had played against Peru, Chile and Canada in the previous window, and by making his fourth appearance in a competitive setting, he is now tied to the USMNT. Having previously represented Albania at the U-15 level, he is now fully committed to representing the Stars and Stripes.

Justin Ellis

Justin Ellis is officially locked in with the USMNT. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

With the U.S. cruising to a 6–0 win, Pochettino brought on Justin Ellis for his fourth international appearance and permanently cap-tied the 19-year-old striker. It was a damning blow for Uruguay manager Diego Forlán, who traveled to Orlando in September to watch him play and attempt to poach him for La Celeste.

Diego Kochen

Diego Kochen is challenging Matt Freese for the USMNT's starting position between the sticks. | Leonardo Fernandez/USSF/Getty Images

After making his USMNT debut against Peru and starting against Mexico in the September-October international window, Diego Kochen made his competitive debut on Saturday, playing the entirety of the USMNT’s win against Haiti. He has now kept a clean sheet throughout his two-and-a-half international matches thus far.

He still isn’t officially cap-tied, though. 20-year-old Kochen has played just three matches so far with the USMNT, meaning that Peru or Venezuela could still potentially convince him to switch over. However, if he plays at any point of the second leg against Haiti, then he will become officially cap-tied to the U.S.

There are several other dual nationals left for Pochettino to tie down on Tuesday, including Neil Pierre and Cavan Sullivan.