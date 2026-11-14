USMNT Player Ratings vs. Haiti: Mauricio Pochettino’s Farewell Tour Off to Perfect Start

The U.S. men’s national team ignored the noise surrounding Mauricio Pochettino’s exit and produced a flawless performance to defeat Haiti 6–0 in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

It took the USMNT just 10 minutes to evidence its superiority by capturing an early lead. Sebastian Berhalter floated a perfect set piece that Auston Trusty nicely tucked into the net with a volley after appearing unmarked at the far post.

The game remained up in the air for a while, but a nice move saw teenager Julian Hall tap in the USMNT’s second seven minutes after the restart. Then, the floodgates opened.

Christian Pulisic took over the game and bagged a brace in a matter of two minutes. He calmly dispatched a penalty he created, and one minute later, he struck again with a perfectly placed weak-footed shot from distance into the bottom corner. Weston McKennie added a fifth in the 68th minute with an emphatic header from a set piece.

After getting a goal disallowed, Folarin Balogun was a man on a mission and announced his return to the USMNT with a strong finish to add a sixth inside the final 10 minutes.

In the second to last game of his tenure, Pochettino’s men delivered a dominant performance that has essentially clinched their place in March’s Nations League finals. Now, Tuesday’s second leg can be all about the USMNT and Pochettino having the best goodbye possible.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

The USMNT has a discovered gem in Julian Hall. | JC Ruiz/Getty Images

In the first official match following the World Cup, regular starters such as Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic reclaimed their spots in the starting XI after missing the most recent international window. Not Folarin Balogun, though, who now faces increased competition at center forward.

After scoring three goals in his first three games for the Stars and Stripes, 18-year-old striker Julian Hall led the line for the USMNT on Saturday ahead of Balogun. The decision raised some eyebrows, but Hall validated Pochettino’s decision as he made it four goals in five games to start his international career.

The Red Bull New York teenager produced yet another brilliant performance as he continues to take advantage of his opportunities. Beyond goals, Hall meshes brilliantly with those around him. He’s impossible to pin down, given he’s constantly making runs and offering himself as an outlet, always appearing as an option when other forwards and midfielders lift their heads up in the final third.

Hall’s intelligence has become abundantly clear during his early USMNT career. He has an understanding of the center forward position rarely seen at his age, which allows him to become almost a magnet for goalscoring opportunities.

Balogun is a proven asset at the international level, but as Hall continues to perform and develop, a very tasty battle to be the main man up front is brewing.

USMNT Player Ratings vs. Haiti (4-2-3-1)

Pochettino deployed his strongest XI. | Leonardo Fernandez/USSF/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Diego Kochen—7.5: Brilliant one-on-one save to maintain the lead early in the contest. VAR erased his lone error of the night, as he got caught in halfway in his attempt to win the ball outside of his penalty area, but it was an otherwise strong showing from the young goalkeeper.

RB: Alex Freeman—8.1: Underwhelming from the Villarreal man, as Haiti took advantage of his rather loose marking effort to create its best chances of the match. Often late in his defensive interventions.

CB: Chris Richards—7.3: Commanded the backline with tremendous confidence. After a hot start, he imposed his will on the physical Lenny Joseph.

CB: Auston Trusty—8.1: Lovely volley to give his side an early lead and handled his defensive duties flawlessly, constantly stifling the dangerous Wilson Isidor.

LB: Antonee Robinson—8.6: Took a blow to the face and got booked inside the first five minutes. Robinson settled and almost single-handedly dominated the left flank. He did so effectively and bagged an assist.

CM: Sebastian Berhalter—8.2: Comfortable on the ball, unbothered by Haiti’s weak pressing efforts. His excellent deliveries from set pieces remain an absolute weapon for the USMNT.

CM: Tyler Adams—7.6: Seemingly every rebound or second ball found its way to Adams. The USMNT captain dominated in midfield and was the main reason why his side overwhelmingly dominated possession.

RW: Weston McKennie—8.5: The versatile Juventus man mostly operated wide right, and the bulk of USMNT attacks tilted his way. He had a couple of nice weighted balls between the lines, was characteristically excellent out of possession and bagged a goal with a powerful header.

AM: Malik Tillman—8.4: Quiet game from Tillman. He had a few flashes and the freedom to operate all over the final third. Took advantage of the spaces that opened up late and bagged a couple of assists.

LW: Christian Pulisic—9.2: Slow start, but once he started getting more involved, he was a constant threat. Electrifying runs, clever through balls a well-taken penalty and a sensational strike to complete his brace tell the story of a brilliant showing.

ST: Julian Hall—8.1: Words are beginning to fall short when describing Hall’s early USMNT career. Another goal and another stellar overall performance.

SUB: Folarin Balogun (66’ for Berhalter)—7.2: Too much to handle for Haiti’s out of sorts defense.

SUB: Bryan Reynolds (66’ for Hall)—6.1: Recycled possession with ease during his cameo.

SUB: Adri Mehmeti (81’ for McKennie)—N/A

SUB: Mathis Albert (81’ for Pulisic)—N/A

SUB: Justin Ellis (86’ for Tillman)—N/A

Subs not used: Matt Freese (GK), Brian Schwake (GK), Mark McKenzie, Reed Baker-Whiting, Cavan Sullivan, Neil Pierre, Jack McGlynn.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Auston Trusty was excellent against Haiti. | JC Ruiz/Getty Images

Who will partner Chris Richards in the heart of defense following Tim Ream’s international retirement seems to no longer be up for debate. Auston Trusty ’s goals will grab the headlines, but he produced an equally impressive defensive showing at center back. Although he can operate as a fullback, the Celtic man has grown into a very capable central defender, and at 28-years-old, he’s playing some of the best soccer of his career.

’s goals will grab the headlines, but he produced an equally impressive defensive showing at center back. Although he can operate as a fullback, the Celtic man has grown into a very capable central defender, and at 28-years-old, he’s playing some of the best soccer of his career. Second start, second international clean sheet for Diego Kochen . The Barcelona academy graduate hasn’t put a foot wrong whenever he’s been on the pitch for the USMNT—we can ignore his poor attempt to claim a through ball in Haiti’s disallowed goal. As of right now, Kochen seems to be in pole position to become the first-choice goalkeeper.

. The Barcelona academy graduate hasn’t put a foot wrong whenever he’s been on the pitch for the USMNT—we can ignore his poor attempt to claim a through ball in Haiti’s disallowed goal. As of right now, Kochen seems to be in pole position to become the first-choice goalkeeper. Criticism has been loud for Christian Pulisic following an underwhelming World Cup. But on Saturday, he silenced them emphatically with a fantastic performance. Pulisic was the best player on the pitch against Haiti and secured a well-earned brace. “Captain America” reminded everyone that, when he’s at his best, he’s by far the biggest difference-maker at the USMNT’s disposal.

The Numbers That Explain the USMNT’s Dominant Victory

The USMNT had more passes inside Haiti’s half (245) , than the “hosts” had in total (168) . The USMNT dominated 71% of possession.

, than the “hosts” had . The USMNT dominated Pochettino’s men scored six goals from nine attempts on target, wasting just one of the six clear chances created.

of the six clear chances created. The USMNT had 36 touches in the opposition’s box. Meanwhile, Haiti registered only five on the other end.

Statistic Haiti USMNT Possession 29% 71% Total Shots 4 16 Shots on Target 2 10 Big Chances 1 6 Pass Accuracy 74% 90% Fouls Committed 1 6 Corners 18 9