The stage is set for a jam-packed Wednesday in the MLS Cup playoffs, with three winner-take-all Game 3s on the schedule.

The New England Revolution will be looking to capitalize on home-field advantage against the Philadelphia Union, while Los Angeles FC will be seeking back-to-back victories as they travel to St. Louis CITY SC. Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes will host the Houston Dynamo in the second playoff match at PayPal Park this postseason.

While six teams battle it out for the three remaining Conference Semifinal spots, five teams have already punched their tickets to the next round by sweeping the opening best-of-three series.

Here are the five that already got the job done.

Columbus Crew

The Columbus Crew were languishing at the foot of the Eastern Conference standings and staring down the prospect of missing the playoffs at the start of September. Three months later, they’re the hottest team in MLS.

After dismantling 10-man Inter Miami 3–0 in Florida, Columbus kept the defending champions at bay in Game 2. Just when the match looked destined for a penalty shootout, Santiago Rodríguez struck at the death to seal the Crew’s eighth consecutive MLS victory.

Columbus are firing on all cylinders under Laurent Courtois, having won 10 of their last 11 matches. While they’ll be hitting the road for the Eastern Conference semifinals, neither New England nor Philadelphia will relish the prospect of hosting the Crew, who are eyeing their fifth MLS Cup appearance.

Vancouver Whitecaps

UNBELIEVABLE STOP FROM LABORDA 🤯

Saves the game at the last second and secures round 2#OwnTheSummit pic.twitter.com/9FOcMu170x — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) November 28, 2026

Last year, the Vancouver Whitecaps reached their maiden MLS Cup, only to fall in a 3–1 defeat to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in South Florida. This time around, the Whitecaps are guaranteed home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. While Eastern Conference winners Nashville SC fell at the first hurdle, Vancouver lived up to their billing as the West’s top seed with two resolute defensive displays against Real Salt Lake.

After securing a 2–0 victory at BC Place, Vancouver edged ahead in Utah courtesy of Emmanuel Sabbi’s second-half strike. The Whitecaps came perilously close to conceding a last-gasp equalizer, only for Mathías Laborda to preserve their slender lead with a heroic goal-line clearance.

Having racked up five consecutive victories, Vancouver will enter the Conference Semifinal against either San Jose or Houston as the overwhelming favorites. With the road to the 2026 MLS Cup running through BC Place, the Whitecaps have a golden opportunity to go one better than last year.

Charlotte FC

THE HISTORY MAKING GOAL FOR OUR NO. 9 IDAN TOKLOMATI pic.twitter.com/h9FnAxp3y7 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) November 28, 2026

There was a distinct sense of déjà vu at Bank of America Stadium. as Charlotte FC followed the same script for the second consecutive match: open the scoring, surrender their lead to the Chicago Fire and snatch victory in the dying seconds.

While Pep Biel had tucked home the rebound from his saved penalty in Game 1, this time it was Idan Toklomati who danced through the Chicago defense, exchanged passes with Biel and fired home a dramatic late winner.

Four years after making their MLS debut, Charlotte have finally secured their first playoff series victory. They'll be looking to ride the momentum and make home-field advantage count once again when they welcome FC Cincinnati in the battle of the Queen Cities.

FC Cincinnati

SAMI GIDI WITH THE IMMEDIATE IMPACT 🚀 pic.twitter.com/aMASkZCLUs — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) November 29, 2026

Nashville SC’s 2026 campaign will go down as the greatest regular season in MLS history, but their bid to put together the greatest season of all time came to an abrupt halt at the hands of FC Cincinnati. After eking out a comeback victory at Orlando City in the Wild Card round, Cincinnati edged Nashville 1–0 courtesy of an early own goal before welcoming the Supporters’ Shield winners to TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati weathered the storm in Game 2 before substitute Sami Gidi broke the deadlock in the 88th minute, completing a stunning sweep of the East’s top seed. It was a remarkable feat of defensive resilience from a team that shipped 75 goals in 34 regular-season matches, yet managed to keep the league’s runaway leaders scoreless across 180 minutes.

Having already defied the odds to reach the Conference Semifinals, Cincinnati are playing with house money and will head to Charlotte brimming with confidence.

FC Dallas

Capitão seals it ✅ pic.twitter.com/HDpyj3pa13 — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) November 29, 2026

FC Dallas took care of business with a commanding 3–0 victory against the Portland Timbers in Game 1, but they were made to sweat in the return fixture in Oregon.

After taking an early lead through Petar Musa, Dallas looked to be in cruise control when Ran Binyamin doubled their advantage in the 76th minute. Instead, the hosts came roaring back with two goals in nine minutes to force a penalty shootout.

Having engineered Portland’s equalizer, Alexander Aravena was unable to find a way past Dallas goalkeeper Daniel in the shootout, with the visitors prevailing 5–3 on penalties. Dallas have advanced beyond the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2022, and they’ll be looking to carry that momentum into their Conference Semifinal against either LAFC or St. Louis CITY SC on home soil.