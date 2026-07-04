Every Nation Qualified for the 2026 World Cup Quarterfinals

The stakes are high in the World Cup round of 16, with just eight teams able to advance to the quarterfinals.

We’ve already seen big names fall—Germany and Croatia among them—while those still in the race are starting to dream about seeing their name in lights at MetLife Stadium on July 19. That being said, there is still a long way to go.

Here’s every team that has already booked a spot in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

Every Team to Have Qualified for 2026 World Cup Quarterfinals

Morocco handled business in Houston. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Morocco

Morocco became the first team to qualify for the final eight, securing a 3–0 victory over Canada thanks to a brace from Azzedine Ounahi and a stoppage-time exclamation point from Soufiane Rahimi. The Atlas Lions were not at their best in the opening 45 minutes on Saturday, but they turned it on after the restart and outclassed Jesse Marsch’s men.

The team’s stars delivered when it mattered most, with Achraf Hakimi setting up the winner and Brahim Díaz assisting the next two goals. By the time the final whistle sounded, it was jubilation from Morocco, but also a sigh of relief after a frustrating, tense first half.

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

When Do the World Cup Quarterfinals Begin?

The World Cup knockout stages are delivering all the drama. | Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu/Getty Images

After the round of 16 comes to an end on July 7, players and fans will all have a rare day of rest to recover before the start of the quarterfinals on July 9.

There will be just one match on July 9 and another on July 10, before the final two quarterfinal fixtures are held on July 11.

Those lucky sides that advance to the semifinals will get another few days of rest before the semifinals kick off on July 14.

2026 World Cup Knockout Stages

Phase Dates Quarterfinals July 9–11 Semifinals July 14–15 Final July 19

Where Will the World Cup Quarterfinals Be Played?

Canada and Mexico’s time as hosts comes to an end in the round of 16, with every game from this point on held in the United States.

Four cities have been selected as hosts for the quarterfinals. Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and Kansas City will all host their final matches at this tournament before another three cities take us home for the semifinals and final.

Boston (July 9)

(July 9) Los Angeles (July 10)

(July 10) Miami (July 11)

(July 11) Kansas City (July 11)

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